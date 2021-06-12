Royal Navy to provide 75 tonnes of aid to Caribbean islands





The Royal Navy provided critical support of 75 tonnes to Commonwealth citizens who lost their lives in the volcano.

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship RFA Wave Knight unloaded 139 emergency support pallets in April from St Vincent on the Caribbean island severely affected by the unexpected violent explosion of La Soufrire.

Due to intense volcanic activity, the northern half of St. Vincent, the main island of the Commonwealth country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, displaced about 14,000 islanders.

The mission of providing support to St Vincent has added a touch of poignant to the Royal Navy, where more than 500 people are serving under the White Ensign at St Vincent, deeply influenced by what happened in their homeland, including various fundraising and fundraising activities for ships and regions. It sparked relief efforts. British naval base.

Armed Forces Secretary James Heappey said:

Although the recent events in St. Vincent have been tragic, disasters like this are the reason why Royal Navy assets have been deployed in the Caribbean to provide vital relief and support to the people there when they need it in times of crisis.

Our soldiers and women were able to act quickly and decisively when this request came in, and delivered these essential items to where they were needed within hours.

The first volcanic eruption on the island in 40 years, the eruption dumped thick ashes on homes and public buildings. Islanders were forced to seek shelter away from the danger zones of makeshift camps that lacked basic supplies.

Carrying Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters, disaster relief supplies and thousands of tons of fuel, the Tanker Wave Knight received various support from the people of Barbados and the World Health Organization during lightning strikes in Bridgetown this week.

Sailors and Royal Marines traveled 100 miles west to St. Vincent, loaded with toiletries, hygiene products, cleaning supplies, canned food, bottled water and other necessities. Just hours later, despite the late night, the aid was unloaded from Kingstown, the capital of St. Vincent.

The UK government has already provided $800,000 in funding to provide technical expertise to meet the essential needs of St. Vincent’s residents and coordinate relief efforts after the eruption.

RFA Wave Knights commander Captain Simon Herbert added:

My shipping company would like to demonstrate the UK’s commitment to security and stability in the region and to mitigate the humanitarian threat posed by the St.

Among British service personnel affected by the disaster was the family of Able Seaman Rickal Grant, a Royal Navy logistics expert who works for Wave Knight.

Message from Able Seaman Grant:

There are children who have lost their homes due to the eruption.

Refugees, including my family, will benefit from this humanitarian aid provided by the people of Barbados. We are delighted to be part of the shipping company that provides this support.

Wave Knight left Scotland two weeks ago to join the Royal Navy in the Caribbean and North Atlantic, joining the patrol ship HMS Medway.

Both personally and together provide support and reassurance to British overseas territories and Commonwealth states in the region. They are working with local authorities and their allies to provide aid in the event of a natural disaster just beginning the Atlantic hurricane season and to combat drug trafficking between South America.

