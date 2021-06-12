The Latest: WHO chief says vaccine needs exceed G7 promises | World news us





Latest from the Group of Seven meeting in England:

FALMOUTH, England The head of the World Health Organization welcomed the announcements of vaccine sharing from the Group of Seven summit, but said we need more, and we need it faster.

The challenge, I told G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again. in Germany next year, WHO director -General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

To do this, we need 11 billion doses, Tedros said, adding that it is essential for countries to temporarily forgo intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the summit, said the group will pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Tedros reiterated his goal of vaccinating 30% of the population of each country by the end of 2021. He said reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by the end of 2021. September.

FALMOUTH, England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed leaders from South Korea, Australia and South Africa, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, to the Group of Seven summit which takes place on the south west coast of England.

Executives bumped their elbows and posed for photos on Saturday on a pristine Cornwall beach.

The G-7 countries are the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. The British government said invited countries had been invited to participate in the summit as part of Johnsons Global Britain’s agenda and that the larger group could help the G-7 to intensify cooperation between democratic and technologically advanced nations of the United Kingdom. world.

India has also been invited, but his delegation is not present in person due to the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The leaders, whose three-day summit is due to end on Sunday, are expected to embark on a new plan, called the Carbis Bay Declaration, to reverse future pandemics within the first 100 days.

NEWLYN, England U.S. First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday met with members of an organization that teaches surfing to military veterans, first responders and their families.

Biden told members of Bude Surf Veterans that she has her own white longboard with a big butterfly on it. She met them at a picnic table outside a contemporary art gallery overlooking Mounts Bay as President Joe Biden attended the Group of Seven summit in southwest England.

Jill Biden observed that the water is so calming and spoke of attending the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen founded by British Prince Harry. She added that she had not yet visited New Zealand and Australia.

CARBIS BAY, England French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s good that US President Joe Biden is able to lead through cooperation, adding that the US is definitely back as a partner of Europe.

Biden and Macron met at the Group of Seven summit in southwest England on Saturday, where they and other leaders of the world’s rich democracies discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, national security, relations with China and economic issues.

Former US President Donald Trump took a contradictory approach with NATO allies, but Macron said Biden has shown leadership is partnership.

The desire for cooperation goes both ways. Biden described the European Union as incredibly strong and vibrant, which he says not only helps tackle economic challenges, but also provides a backbone for NATO.

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England.

A spokesperson for the German Chancellor tweeted two photos of the leaders sitting at a table in Carbis Bay on Saturday.

At noon on the second day of the G7 summit, the Chancellor spoke with US President Biden between business meetings, “the caption accompanying the photos read.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert gave no details of what the two discussed.

Merkel, who is stepping down later this year, plans to visit Biden in Washington next month. The president invited her to the White House earlier this week.

FALMOUTH, England Hundreds of environmental protesters marched to the Cornish Sea on Saturday morning in an attempt to attract the attention of world leaders and international media who traveled to the south west of England to the top of the G-7.

Some protesters paddled out to sea, while others sunbathed on the beach wearing masks over the leaders’ faces.

A crowd of surfers, kayakers and swimmers gathered on a Falmouth beach on Saturday for a mass protest organized by the Surfers Against Sewage group, which is campaigning for more action to protect the oceans.

US President Joe Biden and his fellow leaders of the Group of Seven Wealthy Democracies are gathering near the town of St. Ives for talks focused on the pandemic and climate change.

Earlier, Oxfam activists gathered on Falmouth Beach to protest climate change and put on masks representing the leaders attending the G-7 summit.

Max Lawson, Oxfam’s policy officer, said campaigners want G-7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and US – to pledge to further reduce emissions and finance to help poor countries adapt. to the impacts of climate change.

CARBIS BAY, England The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two delegations will have a working session and a smaller session as part of their meeting on Wednesday in the Swiss city of Geneva. But the White House says it is still finalizing the format for the meeting.

The White House said a press conference with only Biden was the appropriate format to communicate the topics discussed, areas of agreement and significant areas of concern.

FALMOUTH, England British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a G-7 summit, as post-Brexit turmoil strain relations between Great Britain. Brittany and the EU.

Johnson also met with bloc leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday at the resort town of Carbis Bay where G-7 leaders are meeting.

The two sides are locked in a growing diplomatic row over Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK to have a land border with the bloc. The EU is angry at Britain’s delay in implementing new controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, while Britain says the controls place a heavy burden on enterprises and destabilize the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland.

The feud has drawn US President Joe Biden concerned about the potential threat to the Northern Ireland peace deal.

The EU threatens legal action if the UK does not fully carry out the checks, which include a ban on chilled meats such as sausages from England, Scotland and Wales going to Northern Ireland from next month.

Britain accuses the bloc of taking a purist approach to the rules and urged it to be more flexible in order to avoid what has been called a sausage war.

FALMOUTH, England United States First Lady Jill Biden and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wrote a joint article on the importance of early childhood education after their visit to a primary school on the sidelines of the G summit -7 in England.

The two women first met on Friday at a school in Cornwall, southwest England, where they visited 4 and 5 year old children and spoke with development experts from early childhood.

In their article, published on the CNN website on Saturday, they said the disruption of the pandemic has helped people focus on the things that matter most, and they have a common belief that the future must include a fundamental change in the way our countries approach the earliest years of life.

If we care about children’s academic performance, how successful their careers are when they get older, and their lifelong mental and physical health, then we need to care about how we feed their brains, their experiences and relationships from an early age. years before school they wrote.

They said business leaders and others should give more support to parents and caregivers in their workforce.

If we want strong economies and strong societies, we must ensure that those who raise and care for children receive the support they need, they added.

Biden is a longtime English teacher who focuses on education, a passion she shares with Kate, a mother of three young children.

