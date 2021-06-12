The UK and Germany have said they are dropping coronavirus vaccine patent regulations to save lives in the poorest countries. corona virus





Britain and Germany came under strong pressure on Saturday to withdraw resistance to proposals to cut the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accuses the world’s poorest countries of messing up on the vote if they agree to support a billion doses at the G7 summit. There was this. .

Aid agencies say they should abandon the rules protecting drug patents from piracy during the pandemic to accelerate vaccine launches and save lives in developing countries.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaposa told Cornwall’s G7 leaders on Saturday that it is essential to temporarily lift a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine to save the lives of 1.2 billion Africans.

Activists who appear to have recurred in the 1990s about the high cost of HIV retroviral drugs to African countries said countries like the UK and Germany, which serve as hosts for successful vaccine manufacturers, should support patent-sharing agreements.

Oxfam warns that the overall cost to poor countries will increase at least tenfold if they don’t agree to give up their vaccine patents to lower the price of each dose.

The United States and France have joined more than 100 countries now requiring major vaccine manufacturers to give up their patents so they can rapidly manufacture vaccine doses at a fraction of their costs.

U.S. President Joe Biden supported a proposal for moderna to supply vaccines to the poorest countries at cost.

But Britain refused to do so. Spokesperson Boris Johnson said the prime minister would prefer individual countries to secure low-cost commitments from vaccine suppliers rather than agree to a global deal to lift vaccine patents, as the UK did in its deal with AstraZeneca.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also rejected the move, saying it would prevent drug companies from investing in drugs and cause serious complications in vaccine production. German officials complained that trade barriers imposed by Britain and the United States on medical supplies turned out to be a more significant barrier to vaccine production.

Greens member Jrgen Trittin, former environment minister, told German news agency DW that lifting a vaccine patent was not the solution. Producers also have cooperative partners in the South. The problem is export hurdles. And these obstacles also arise in the US and UK. So I guess it’s a bit of a blame game, a scapegoat game that Joe Biden is playing here.

Germany is host to two of three most successful vaccine developers: Pfizer/BioNTech and CureVac, which produce vaccines that are easy to manufacture, unlike those made by AstraZeneca. The CureVac vaccine is expected to be approved by regulatory authorities for use in the next few weeks.

American company Moderna also uses new mRNA technology adopted by BioNtech/Pfizer and CureVac. The founders of Biontech and Moderna became billionaires last year following the success of their vaccine launch program.

Boris Johnson has offered to share 100 million of the 500 million doses purchased by the UK as part of the G7 plan under discussion to distribute 1 billion doses to poor countries by the end of the year. The US contribution to the total dose is 500 m dose.

The charitable organization Global Justice Now has called the UK donation a PR gimmick, allowing the G7 to ignore the structural problems of intellectual property rules that are causing vaccine shortages.

It praised Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting the intellectual property waiver.

Charity Director Nick Dearden said: Boris Johnson’s lofty promise of global vaccination has vanished like surfers at Carbis Bay today.

The UK has purchased 500 million vaccines. It’s more than we need. However, today it has offered to deliver 100 million doses to the world by the middle of next year. It’s more than a PR gimmick.

Intellectual property regulations limit vaccine production to a small number of corporate supply chains. This weekend, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel are finally on the plate and following Bidens’ lead, removing these barriers so that the world can be vaccinated.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he thinks an IP waiver is essential. Photo: Christopher Black/World Health Organization/AFP/Getty Images

After meeting with G7 leaders at the summit, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the temporary abandonment of the intellectual property that underpins the new vaccine is essential to achieve WHO’s 70% vaccination goal. World population until next year’s G7 summit.

He said: We are in the race of our lives, but it is not a fair race and some have not yet left the starting line. I think IP waiver is essential. That is very important given the challenges we are facing right now. that much [pharma companies] You should not seek high profits.

However, this does not take away property from the private sector. We can offer incentive packages to high-income countries to strike a balance between government support and the social responsibility of the private sector.

Ted Ross said the world’s reliance on vaccines produced by a handful of pharmaceutical companies is an example of a market failure that governments must address. Although the WHO has worked hard to lower the price of vaccine doses and encourage dose distribution to the least developed countries through the Covax global distribution network, many decisions regarding the number of vaccines in production and the cost of the vaccines are erroneous. In the private hands of some people.

When there is a market failure, there must be an intervening entity. And if this does not happen, the government must intervene.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos