Cambodia limits US diplomat’s review of controversial base





PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) Cambodia’s efforts to allay U.S. concerns over China’s right to use a naval base in the Gulf of Thailand suffered a setback on Friday when a U.S. diplomat invited to the inspect was only allowed limited access, according to the U.S. Embassy.

The embassy said defense attaché Colonel Marcus M. Ferrara visited Ream naval base in coordination with Cambodian authorities but was denied full access to the facility. , which led him to cut his visit short and request that it be postponed without any limit to what he could see.

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said Cambodia had fulfilled its pledge to allow a visit as requested, and if U.S. officials were not satisfied, they could request another visit until they did. there was no espionage or violation of Cambodian sovereignty.

Cambodian defense ministry officials responded to the embassy’s statement.

They pretend. They should know that the kingdom has sovereignty and laws, but they have their hidden intentions for geopolitical gains, said General Nem Sowath, special adviser to Defense Minister Tea Banh, as quoted by Fresh News, a nearby website. of the government. What the embassy wrote violated the truth.

Fresh News quoted Lt. Gen. Suon Samnang, deputy director of the Defense Ministry’s foreign affairs department who accompanied Ferrara, as saying that after being taken to several sites, he tried to search for other places that weren’t there. were not needed and not in their requests.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen agreed in a June 1 meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to authorize the embassy’s defense attaché to make regular visits to the base, said the embassy in a press release.

An earlier State Department statement on Sherman’s visit said she had expressed serious concerns about the Chinese military presence and the construction of facilities at the base and asked for clarification as to why two buildings funded by the United States had been demolished without notification or explanation.

Sherman said a Chinese military base in Cambodia would undermine its sovereignty, threaten regional security and negatively impact US-Cambodia relations, the statement said.

Hun Sen and other Cambodian officials have always maintained that China has not enjoyed any special privileges at the grassroots.

Sherman later told reporters that she had candid conversations with Hun Sen about where the country is heading, including China’s presence in Ream and Cambodia’s human rights and undemocratic record. Hun Sen has been in power since 1985 and has a history of repression that in recent years has focused on bullying through the legal system of his detractors and political opponents.

The controversy over Ream Naval Base erupted two years ago when the Wall Street Journal reported that a first draft of a deemed deal seen by US officials would allow China to use the base for 30 years, where it could send military personnel, store weapons and moor warships.

China is Cambodia’s biggest investor and closest political partner. Beijing’s support allows Cambodia to ignore Western concerns about its poor human and political rights record, and Cambodia in turn generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its land claims at sea. from southern China.

The establishment of rights in Cambodia would significantly expand Beijing’s strategic military profile and tilt the regional balance of power, putting pressure on countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations with security concerns. were historically aligned more closely with the United States.

Regular and frequent visits by U.S. and foreign military attachments to Ream Naval Base may be an important step towards greater transparency and mutual trust, according to the U.S. Embassy statement.

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said his country has been transparent and accountable in responding to the US visit request.

