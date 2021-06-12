British Airways owners could spin off British airlines, former boss Walsh said.





British Airways could be spun off from parent company IAG in an effort to make its business lighter in the aftermath of the Covid crisis, former president Willie Walsh said.

In an extensive interview, Walsh also attacked the government for handling the epidemic and said Sir Richard Branson’s horses would sue for peace after the war.

IAG is registered in Madrid and the top three board members are now all Spanish.

The company’s control over British Airways continued to be questioned over Brexit due to concerns that Brexit could violate Brussels ownership rules.

Walsh, who was IAG’s chief executive until last year, said BA’s spin-off cannot be ruled out.

He said: It goes without saying that parts of the IAG cannot be sold or loosened.

It was always my thought when I was there. If a part of your business is underperforming, performing poorly or doesn’t make sense, you can dispose of that part of your business.

I don’t think it will happen, but it can happen.

Read our full interview with an aviation industry veteran.

The prospect of Willie Walsh being free to speak her mind is a nightmare for any public relations executive.

It’s easier said than done when I’m in BA or IAG, Walsh says from his home in Geneva. His reporter, listening to the video call, flinched.

Walsh stepped down as head of IAG in September after 15 years leading British Airways and the FTSE 100 parent company. He admits he feels bad about leaving in the worst storm that has hit the airline industry. And he postponed his departure until the end of the year, but knew there was no turning back.

If everyone had known this was going to happen, he says, he wouldn’t have announced his departure in January 2020. I was really happy that I stayed for those extra 5 or 6 months.

Comes out of the frying pan and enters the 59-year-old fire. He took over as secretary-general of the trade organization Iata in April, which means he must represent his old enemies. Sir Richard Branson included.

Walshs’ low comments on Branson are well documented. A bet between the two of them in 2012 led to a long-term spat. Walsh said the billionaire would have lost control of the airline in five years. The winner can kneel the loser in the groin.

Is it time to bury the hatchet and start pounding drums for Branson? No, he speaks through the eyes of the brand. pause for a moment I lost my drumstick. he joked I’m sorry. I will not change completely.

Like his close friend Michael OLeary, who is the president of Ryanair, Walsh speaks very little when it comes to government and regulation. And he has the sharpest rebukes for how he handled the crisis with the Boris Johnsons administration.

It was only a minute after the conversation started that Walsh tore up Johnsons Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as Secretary of State No Transport.

Shapps announced a traffic light system as borders reopened on May 17. Portugal was the only country where the British were allowed to travel abroad. Within weeks, the decision was reversed, shattering the hopes of the beleaguered travel industry as thousands of vacationers return home and face a second sparse summer.

