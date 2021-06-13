Dr. Kehinde Andrews: Britain’s first black research professor says his university is institutionally racist





Britain’s first black research professor marked his university as institutionally racist.

Professor Kehinde Andrews said Birmingham City University was frozen in decision-making after it failed to address racism complaints about its senior peers and expressed concerns about potentially discriminatory hiring practices.

Instead, academics and activists said they had accused themselves of assaults that they said were based on racial inferences that they threatened as black people.

My dignity at work was greatly undermined based on racist assumptions that I should avoid for the rest of my life, the 38-year-old said.

The university refuted the allegations of abuse, but did not want to add further comments as legal action is currently underway.

recommendation

Professor Andrews said: I am always treated like an idiot black man who has to thank everything and stop complaining. But I am the one to raise the question.

He is a frequent commentator on racial issues. This week he appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, portraying the Queen as perhaps the greatest symbol of white supremacy in the world.

He said his status and public profile did not insulate him from racism. By making his experiences public, he says, more people will be able to talk about his experiences.

The black professor wasn’t at all surprised because he was still black, but actually going through it wasn’t fun, he said. The more successful and famous he is, the greater the goal, he added, adding that discrimination has only grown since he began leading the UK’s first and only black studies undergraduate program in 2017.

Even if you seem successful, it’s a reminder that getting more people into these kinds of positions isn’t enough unless institutions change because you’re subject to racism like everyone else.

According to the Bureau of Statistics for Higher Education, less than 1% of the faculty in all subjects at UK universities are black, with only 140 students.

A November report from British universities suggested that higher education institutions perpetuate racism and that vice-chancellors should be trained to improve racial literacy.

Professor Andrews said his university leadership had labeled him disobedient and accused him of not extending black studies into a legitimate field of study pointing to textbook institutional racism.

Birmingham City University said it was disappointed with Professor Andrewss’ argument.

(Birmingham City University)

He also accuses the university of turning a blind eye to the discriminatory behavior of its peers and failing to address concerns about its recruitment policy.

He said in heated conversations about working in his department that a senior female colleague accused him of being aggressive and running towards the door, despite the fact that he was seated amid black colleagues witnessing it.

He complained to the university that his colleagues’ behavior was discriminatory, but declined to be investigated over a racial discrimination case and said he was investigated instead.

Everything seems to be a witch hunt for years with the aim of getting rid of me, he said. I’ve exhausted all my internal remedies and now where do I actually go? I’ve been going through college courses for years, but it didn’t help.

It is not pale that I am now undergoing disciplinary proceedings for a racist incident reported by me and a colleague. If this were to happen, why would someone report an incident?

He said the pace of progress on discrimination in academia needs to change. Especially in the aftermath of the global assessment of race over the past year.

On the recent anniversary of the murder of George Floyds last week, Birmingham City University launched the Black Lives Matter Antiracist Commitment Plan to address the disparities facing black students and faculty.

Highlights include creating a pan-African-colored version of the university logo to share during Black History Month and a celebration of Black Scholar.

(Zed Books)

Professor Andrews described the plan as an insult, given his continuing concerns, and said he had few consultations with black staff.

If you talk to someone out of record in academia, they’ll tell you that racism is unique. So I got to the point where I don’t care anymore, and maybe that’s why I’m talking about it because I’m lucky enough to have a profile that I can do.

Workload, stress, crazy discipline… for no good reason, like when reporting racism… Frankly, a lot of people have had similar experiences, but it’s a really small world.

Professor Andrews said that although promotion to professor was the subject of much publicity fanfare at the university, he received little support.

Although it was a PR, I fought for resources and staff over the years and supported more of my students. They are getting a good course and it works, but it works because me and my black colleagues have to stretch ourselves tremendously because college hasn’t really put what we need.

I wrote about racism, so you should know better. So I shouldn’t be surprised, but you can expect something better if you put too much time into something.

Professor Andrews said he was arbitrated through Acas, but this ended unresolved in February.

A spokesperson for the City University of Birmingham said: We are disappointed with Professor Andrews’ allegations and refute allegations of abuse. Professor Andrews’ legal action is currently underway, so I can’t be more specific on some of the points raised.

The high value the university places on Professor Andrewss’ research is a reflection of the 2018 Faculty Position Awards.

