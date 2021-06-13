Greenpeace launches legal action against UK government over deep-sea mining secrets





Greenpeace has launched legal action against the UK government for failing to disclose information about its first deep-sea mining exploration license.

Lawyers representing the environmental campaign group first wrote in March a letter to ministers warning them that exploration licenses could be erroneous and illegal, and calling for urgent clarification.

The Environmental Information Regulations of 2004 require government departments to provide requested information as soon as possible, 20 working days after receipt, or up to 40 working days in certain circumstances. However, Greenpeace was not notified of the extension, and the deadline to respond has passed May 19.

Louisa Casson of the Greenpeaces Protect the Oceans campaign said: Initially, these licenses were withheld from public scrutiny for 10 years and are now finally open and our government does not respond to even the most basic requests for information.

It is important that this dangerous new industry, which risks irreparable harm to the oceans, gets forensic scrutiny, but it is impossible if our government refuses to be transparent. This begs the question: what should they hide?

A detailed analysis by the Blue Marine Foundation and Greenpeace UK last month suggested that a deep-sea mining exploration license granted by the UK government to UK Seabed Resources LTD (UKSRL), a subsidiary of arms giant Lockheed Martins, may be illegal.

UK Greenpeace lawyers have warned the UK government:

The license was granted for 15 years from the date of signing the International Seabed Authority (ISA) agreement, suggesting that UK law may be illegal by only allowing the grant of licenses for up to an initial 10 years.

The license is based on the law of 1981, where relevant UK law was amended in 2014, making it no longer suitable for this purpose and does not take into account the UK’s accession or creation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). ISA, the UN regulatory body

The license stipulates that the UK must sponsor the UKSRL for undersea exploration if the UK meets the conditions for an exploration license, with the position that in March 2020 the UK government did not agree to sponsor or support an exploration license for deep sea mining. It’s contradictory. Project until there is enough evidence.

The exploration area detailed in the license is more than double the area the UKSRL allows ISA to operate.

Although the UK has an obligation to ensure that contractors perform EIAs, there is no clear provision for Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs).

Greenpeace UK attorneys have requested additional information on the validity date of the license, the duration of the permit, the legal powers granted, and a copy of the environmental impact assessment performed prior to the permit. They also requested copies of reports of incidents occurring in licensed activities that harm, cause, or threaten to harm the environment.

This information was not disclosed and no reason for the delay was provided. Greenpeace has asked the Information Commissioner to order the government to comply with the Environmental Information Regulations of 2004 and to release the requested information as soon as possible.

A UK government spokesperson said the UK is playing an important role in maintaining strong environmental standards in the growing deep-sea mining industry.

We have agreed not to sponsor or support the issuance of development licenses for deep-sea mining projects until there is sufficient scientific evidence of their potential impact on deep-sea ecosystems, and until internationally strong and enforceable environmental standards have been developed and enacted. submarine authorities.

Deep-sea mining has so far been limited to exploration, but exploitation is expected in the near future.

Due to the level of depletion of metals such as copper, lithium and nickel on land, they hope to recover them from the sea instead at depths of 200 meters or more. The demand for these metals has increased exponentially in recent years due to the use of smartphones and so-called green technologies.

