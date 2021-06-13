Trial: ICE detained US citizen for week in Tacoma





SEATTLE A naturalized US citizen from Mexico is suing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, claiming the agency detained him for a week with his passport with him and has repeatedly insisted that ‘He was american.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Friday on behalf of Everett resident Carlos Rios, identified as a native of Mexicali, Mexico, who has been in the United States since the 1980s and became a citizen in 2000.

I can’t understand why I was detained and why no one listened to me, Rios said in a press release issued by the immigrant rights group. I had my US passport with me when I was detained, and I told immigration officials several times. I hope this trial can make a difference in ensuring that others are not subjected to such terrible and unlawful treatment by US immigration officials.

The lawsuit says Rios was arrested on his motorcycle in Pierce County in November 2019 on suspicion of impaired driving. When he was released from prison the next day, two ICE officers were waiting for him.

Without identifying themselves, they seized him and took him to the private for-profit Northwest Immigration detention center in Tacoma, according to the lawsuit.

Rios said he repeatedly asked officials and guards to examine his passport, which was among the property confiscated. It wasn’t until a week later that he was rushed to an ICE office in Tukwila, where ICE officials took his biometric information, reviewed his records and realized he was American.

It was then that he was finally released, according to the lawsuit.

The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

According to the lawsuit, Rios was put into solitary confinement and the guards threatened to sedate him. He had to pay $ 700 to get his motorcycle back due to the length of time it had been impounded, and while in detention he lost the opportunity to start working on a new welding job.

He now works as a welder at the Port of Everett.

Despite being an American citizen, ICE deprived him of his liberty for a week, violating his sense of security and belonging in this country, thus demonstrating that he was not a full citizen, according to the trial. Indeed, those who held Mr. Rios ignored his claims that he was an American citizen, and he was left wondering and despairing of what was to come to him.

The lawsuit seeks damages for false arrest, false imprisonment, negligence and other claims.

The Associated Press

