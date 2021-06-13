COVID-19: UK reports 7,738 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths | UK News





An additional 7,738 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths have been recorded in the UK.

The number of new infections reported on Saturday fell below Friday’s total of 8,125, the highest since late February.

In the last 24 hours, 202,846 first COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, for a total of 41,291,331 people.

The number of second doses was 285,513 people, 29,450,653 people are now fully vaccinated.

What is the proportion of the population vaccinated against coronavirus in the UK?

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted he was not optimistic that all coronavirus restrictions would be lifted in the UK on June 21st due to rising daily cases and the spread of the Delta (India) strain.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the government would delay lifting the restrictions by four weeks.

Speaking with Sky News political editor Beth Rigby at the G7 summit in Cornwall, he said it was “clear” that the delta strain could be “more contagious” and that the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations is increasing.

“To encourage a little bit more, all I can say is that the scientists agree on one thing. I don’t think they’re going to go in the opposite direction,” he said.

“What we are seeing, of course, is that cases are increasing and hospitalizations are increasing.

“But the situation has changed radically because of the huge number of people who have been vaccinated, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“The goal now is to give vaccine programs the bridge, momentum, and speed they need to fight the spread of the virus. And there’s no doubt we can do it.”

A final decision on whether to proceed with the final phase of the government’s containment roadmap will be announced by Johnson on Monday.

Many celebrities in an area set to be hit hardest by the unlock delay have warned of potential consequences.

Any delay also risks sparking a row with some politicians from the Johnson Party who are worried about the business impact.

Karan Bilimoria, president of the Confederation of British Industry, said many companies in sectors such as hospitality are barely breaking the rules despite the current rules.

He said, “If it’s completely delayed for two or four weeks, it’s irreversible. You can’t do a stop-start, and once this becomes clear, you have to deal with this delay.”

