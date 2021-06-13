Roommate in our 60s: Six of us wanted to experience retirement in an extraordinary way | Friendship





We are three couples who decided to live together 16 years ago when we retired. The word retirement is a vague description because we, like many seniors, are incredibly busy, pulling as much as possible out of what is likely to be what Michael calls our last trimester.

The Shedders on their porch. Photography: Eve Grzybowski

The six of us wanted to experience a retirement in an extraordinary way, a retirement in which our affinity towards old age was enriched by being together. We have expressed our mission by contributing to society, continuing to learn, optimizing our health and exploring creative pursuits. Our team consists of Michael and Judy, whom I met through Iyengar yoga in the late 1970s; Heather and Rick, whom I met through EST training and the Landmark Forum, my husband, Daniel and me.

In 2000, we discovered that we liked each other’s company enough to start sharing the Christmas and New Years holidays. When we talked about our future, it seemed that a house in the country was a more attractive option than a house in the countryside. a retirement village. So we started to take action.

Choose a location

At first we were extremely naive and we actually looked at an 80 hectare (200 acre) property. It didn’t take long to come to our senses so we decided to purchase a 1.6 hectare expanse on Mitchells Island on the north coast of NSW. This is how Michael came up with the name of our group, the Shedders, because the property had a large green shed.

Know our island

The island has become our new vacation destination. We would do the four hour drive from Sydney on the Pacific Highway whenever we could get away. During these holidays, we filled the 72 m² hangar up to the rafters. Two couples were able to stay in both bedrooms and the third couple got the mattress in the living room. We got along remarkably well, given the small space. Fortunately, our island has inviting attractions, recreational river activities, an ocean beach, a cafe or two, and a general store.

Live together

To test the theory that we could live everything together, we started a cohabitation trial in a rented house in Sydney. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to us, but the potential owners were in no rush to rent to six adults. Maybe we were considered hippies or swingers? We were lucky. Judy found a three-story waterfront home in Longueville, Tambourine Bay. We had to reduce our assets to move in together, which gave us the opportunity to live up to the name Shedder; imagine how many possessions we had to get rid of in order to be able to combine three households into one?

We have had rough times, but it is said that hard seas make smooth stones and we have, for the most part, lived in harmony for two years. I became a blogger at the start of our stay in Longueville in 2006, one of the first to adopt this mode of communication.

To build a home

This was the step of putting your money where your mouth is. There have been many meetings where our different strong personalities have their muscles snapped as we put together a plan for our future home. We chose our home designer and after doing ideas workshops, we were able to give him the brief, the one that we had to constantly refine to take into account our tight budgets. The goddess of luck provided us with a great builder and construction began in February 2009.

Heather and Rick were the first Shedders because they retired earlier than Michael, Judy, Daniel and me. They lived in the little tin box in the shed for two years. They also managed the house construction project and made a myriad of micro-decisions regarding interior and exterior design. In November 2009 our large three bedroom house was ready to move into and this is where we lived, as they say, happily ever after.

The result

I can honestly say, much better than expected. We have a bee that works on Friday mornings where the six of us clean the house, each with our regular household chores. We also have a dinner sign-up spreadsheet that lets us list when we’ll be for which meals, with a place to put an asterisk if we’re going to be cooking. It works very well. We used to have monthly meetings at home to sort out maintenance, finances, capital investments and the usual things but because things are going so well now we don’t get together that often. .

We have become a kind of entity. We are truly individuals, but to think of ourselves as a group seems to appeal to people’s imaginations. Maybe it even gives them hope, the same way the film about the Amish community, Witness, did for me decades ago. I was deeply touched by the way this group worked together for the common good.

The whole world knows us. We were first interviewed by ABC Radio National in 2010. Word spread about these pioneers doing what many had thought about but never realized: retiring with friends. Since then we have featured in magazines, newspapers and TV interviews. There is even our history. I encouraged Heather to write a book about our experience, available on Amazon, of course titled The Shedders.

We have a long term commitment to each other and to me living like the Shedders is family healing. Even though we are not biologically related, we support each other like a functional family. Years ago, when we created our vision for a common future, I wanted to discover my best self in a relationship with close friends. Sometimes it was difficult, at other times happy. Overall I would say it has been more successful than I imagined.

I am paraphrasing the philosopher and poet Peter Bolland when he describes the process of a mature relationship: No rock begins smooth and round. Sand, water, and other rocks grind around the edges until only the round, smooth middle remains. Everything that is not essential is gone. Songs, poems, people, and ideas all start the same. Then comes the stripping. Without the constant friction, strife, and cuts, the beauty of the final stage is never revealed, forever hidden under peripheral layers of obscuration and rubbish. The secret of life is to learn to love decoupage.

This piece originally appeared in Tonic Magazine

Eve Grzybowski blog at eveyoga.com

