Road to Tokyo: Gators travel to Omaha for US Olympic team trials

OMAHA, Neb. As the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan draw closer, the US Olympic Team Trials are also the primary swimming event in determining who will reach Tokyo and compete as a member of the US Team. in July.

Twenty-five current and former Gators will travel to Omaha, Nebraska this week to fulfill their Olympic dreams or repeat as Olympians. Trials run from Sunday June 13 to June 20 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Current Florida swimmers are Clark Beach, Ethan Beach, Adam Chaney, Jace Crawford, Will Davis, Trey Freeman, Brennan Gravley, Dillon Hillis, Caleb Kravitz, Kieran Smith, Tyler Watson, Bobby Finke, Kevin Vargas, Kathleen Golding, Vanessa Pearl , Allie Piccirillo, Taylor Ault, Amanda Ray, Talia Bates and Tylor Mathieu are all scheduled to compete in various events during the trials. Former students competing at Omaha include Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte, Mitch D’Arrigo, Sherridon Dressel and Natalie Hinds.

There are seven Gators in the top ten of their respective events and three former Gators in the top 10 of their events.

The top two in each event will make the Olympic team and in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle the top six.

Three new races will be added to the Olympic program in Tokyo: the women’s 1,500 freestyle, the men’s 800 and the mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Swimmers on the US team will aim for their 250th gold in Tokyo; they currently have 246 gold medals.

The 2020 U.S. Olympic swim team is estimated to have up to 52 athletes. Final selections for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Gators to watch out for

Bobby Finke is ranked first in the 800 freestyle by two seconds, first in the 1500 freestyle by five seconds, and fifth in the 400 IM before practice, looking to make his first Olympic team.

As the second wave of practice approaches, Kieran Smith is ready to get to work as he placed second in the 400 freestyle, third in the 200 freestyle, eighth in the 400 IM and 12th in the 200 IM.

In the 100 and 200 backstroke, Clark Beach and Ethan Beach will be looking to advance to their first Olympic team. C. Beach is ranked fourth before practice in the 200 backstroke and 11th in the 100 backstroke. E. Beach is ranked 11th in the 200 backstroke just behind his brother.

Also to watch are Trey Freeman and Brenna Gravley, Freeman is ranked eighth in the 400 freestyle and Gravley is ranked ninth in the 1500 freestyle.

In the 400 IM, Kevin Vargas is currently ranked ninth before practice, just behind Smith.

Vanessa Pearl is looking to improve her ranking in the 200 breaststroke and 200 IM. Pearl is currently ranked seventh in the 200 breaststroke and tenth in the 200 IM.

Ancient alligators to watch out for

USA Swimming’s face Caeleb Dressel is looking to make his second Olympic team this week. Entering the Dressel practice is ranked first in the 50 free, 100 free, and that 100 fly. Dressel also ranks in the top 15 in the 200 Fly, 200 Free and 200 IM.

Ryan Lochte will try to form his fifth Olympic team ahead of these trials. He is fifth in the 200 IM, 13th in the 200 backstroke and 15th in the 400 IM.

Incoming gators to watch out for

Two new Gators will also participate in the second wave of the Olympic trials. Mason Laur will be in the 200 butterfly and he is currently ranked 37th in this event.

Micayla Cronk is the other incoming Gator to watch as she competes in three events and the second wave on the slopes. Cronk will compete in the 50 freestyle (43rd), 100 freestyle (38th) and 200 freestyle (61st).

June 13-17: Preliminaries start at 11:00 a.m. ET; semi-finals / finals begin at 7:45 p.m. ET (first race at 8:00 p.m.).

June 18-19: Preliminaries start at 11:00 a.m. ET; the semi-finals / finals start at 8:45 p.m. ET (first race at 9:00 p.m.).

June 20: Beginning of the finals at 8 p.m. (first race at 8:15 p.m.). [No prelims on Sunday, June 20.]

How to watch: Please see the trial broadcast schedule for details on when and how to watch.

Schedule: The full schedule of practice can be found online.

Below you will find the athletes and their event in which they will participate during the second wave (Pre-Scratch).

Athlete Event Entry Time Event Date Men Clark Beach 100 Backstroke 200 Backstroke 53.95 1: 57.14 June 14 June 17 Ethan Beach 100 Backstroke 200 Do 55.97 1: 58.69 June 14 June 17 Adam Chaney 100 Backstroke 100 Free 50 Free 54.96 49.27 22.40 June 14 June 16 June 19 Jace Crawford 200 Fly 100 Fly 1: 59.02 53.91 June 15 June 18 Will Davis 50 Free 100 Fly 22.70 53, 50 Jun 19 Jun 18 Trey Freeman 400 Free 200 Free 800 Free 3: 49.16 1:47.86 8: 04.31 June 13 June 14 June 14 16 Brennan Gravley 800 Free 1500 Free 8: 05.39 15: 19.59 June 16 June 19 Dillon Hillis 100 Chest 200 Fly 200 Chest 100 Fly 1: 01.53 1: 59.89 2: 16.79 53.42 June 13 June 15 June 16 18 Caleb Kravitz 800 Free 1500 Free 8: 08.55 15: 44.83 June 16 June 19 Kieran Smith 400 IM 400 Free 200 Free 100 Free 800 Free 200 Back 200 IM 4: 15.17 3: 47.71 1: 46.21 49.11 7: 59.27 2: 00.33 1: 59.38 June 13 June 13 June 14 June 16 June 16 June 17 June 17 Tyler Watson 400 Free 800 Free 1500 Free 3: 55.76 8: 03.59 15:26 .26 June 13 June 16 June 19 Bobby Finke 400 IM 800 Free 1500 Free 4: 13.15 7: 47.58 14: 51.15 June 13 June 16 June 19 Kevin Vargas 400 IM 200 Breast 200 IM 4: 16.54 2: 15.58 2: 02.87 June 13 June 16 June 17 Women Taylor Ault 400 Free 1500 Free 800 Free 4: 12.79 16: 41.66 8: 39.21 June 14 June 15 June 18 Kathleen Golding 400 IM 400 Free 200 IM 4:46.12 4: 14.38 2: 15.48 June 13 June 14 15 June Vanessa Pearl 400 IM 100 Breast 200 IM 200 Breast 4: 42.32 1: 09.37 2: 12.49 2: 24.99 June 13 June 14 June 15 June 17 Allie Piccirillo 200 Fly 2: 11.88 June 16 Amanda Ray 200 Fly 2: 11.11 June 16 Talia Bates 100 Fly 100 Back 200 Free 100 Free 200 Back 50 Free 1: 00.07 1: 01.78 1: 59.97 55.95 2: 14.20 25.79 June 13 June 14 June 15 June 17 June 18 June 19 Tylor Mathieu 100 Breast 400 Free 800 Free 1: 09.78 4: 12.89 8: 45.95 June 14 June 14 June 18 Former Gators Caeleb Dressel 200 Free 200 Vol 100 Free 200 IM 100 Vol 50 Free 1: 47.31 1: 56.29 46.96 1: 59.97 49.50 21.04 June 14 June 15 June 16 17 d June 18 June 19 Mitch D’Arrigo 400 Free 200 Free 800 Free 3: 48.39 1: 47.79 7: 59.61 June 13 June 14 June 16 Ryan Lochte 400 IM 200 Free 100 Back 200 Back 200 IM 100 Fly 4: 18.95 1: 50.25 55.08 1: 59.26 1: 57.76 53.25 June 13 June 14 June 14 June 17 June 17 June 18 Natalie Hinds 100 Fly 100 Free 50 Free 58.61 54.29 25.02 June 13 June 17 June 19 Sherridon Dressel 100 Back 200 Back 1: 01.66 2: 12.03 June 14 June 18 Incoming Gators Mason Laur 200 Fly 1: 59.25 June 15 Micayla Cronk 200 Free 100 Free 50 Free 2: 00.12 55.48 25.21 June 15 June 17 June 19

FloridaGators.com will recap how the Gators performed after each day of testing. Follow us on Twitter at @GatorsSwimDv, @ GatorsOlympicsand @ USASwimming, and check out the hashtags GatorsAlways and SwimTrials21 for more immediate coverage.

