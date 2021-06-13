UK Weather – UK is hotter than IBIZA in 30C ‘hottest day’ as UK plays their first Euro 2020 game.





BRITS prepares for a hot Sunday, which will be hotter than Ibiza as temperatures are expected to reach 30C on the hottest day of the year.

Things are expected to sizzle at Wembley Stadium as England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign in Group D against Croatia.

Check out the latest forecast on the UK Weather Live Blog.

A group of friends enjoy a day trip to Bournemouth Beach Credit: BNPS

Dorset’s Weymouth beach has been paved.Credit: Graham Hunt

The British can expect to get even hotter in the next few days.

Dorset’s Durdle Door was also popular with sun worshipers.Credit: Graham Hunt

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C today

Thousands of people flocked to Dorset’s Bournemouth Beach. Credit: BNPS

People enjoy punt tours along the Cam River in Cambridge.

Emma Charlotte, 21, from Southampton, and friend Alicia Le Plat, 22, fly the British flag on Bournemouth Beach.

It’ll get hot as the weekend goes on

Some parts of the UK are hotter than vacation spots in Ibiza, Mykonos and even California due to high pressure coming from the south.

Northern England is not expected to be as hot as Scotland’s temperatures reach 26C around Aberdeen.

Forecaster Alex Burkill said: “This weekend’s photos look very warm and sunny in many countries.

There will be some showers in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and some clouds in the northwest.

People also hit the sand at Margate Beach in Kent.Credit: LNP

Kitesurfers show off their skills in the Firth of Forth.Credit: Alamy

Oxfam activists pose as G7 leaders at Swan Pool Beach near Falmouth, Cornwall

Zoe Howell throws a bucket over New Forest Pony Joshua near Ringwood in New Forest, HantsCredit: Solent

Sunseekers fill the beaches of Bournemouth, Dorset Credit: BNPS

Sunny day at Cotswold Water Park where people enjoy water sports on Lake Wiltshire Credit: Alamy

Pals Julia, Kate and Iryna from East London enjoy the water in Southend, Essex.Credit: The Sun

The highest temperature on Saturday was Kew Gardens in southwest London, where mercury recorded 24.8C.

Sundays are still hotter and temperatures in the southeast never seen before on June 13th are likely to cross 30C (86F).

“Sunday will be the hottest day of the weekend,” Burkill said. “London and southeast temperatures will reach 29C (84.2F), while much of the country will be sunny and dry.”

“This fever is expected to become widespread in the mid-20s, which is above average for the year.”

He said it’s “low chance” that mercury can sneak up to 30C (86F), but “can’t be ruled out”.

People relax in the hot weather at Ruislip Lido, northwest London.Credit: LNP

Dogs Enjoy the Sunshine at Camber Sands Credit: Liz Gregg/Triangle News

People follow the Long Walk in Windsor Credit: PA

This afternoon is the perfect time for England to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia, who were eliminated from the World Cup three years ago.

However, fans are warning that UV levels will be “high or very high”, and grass pollen counts in the UK could cause problems with hay fever.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for “very high” pollen counts nationwide.

Chances are you will have a sore, itchy, and non-stop runny nose.

Met Office forecaster Nicola Maxey said: “Pollen rates across England and Wales are very high over the next five days.

“It will be quite uncomfortable for those who get really badly.

“Ultraviolet levels are also very high during the weekend, so people can get quite a burn in a short amount of time without realizing it.”

In the UK, as many as 13 million people suffer from hay fever.

People are relaxing on Lake Serpentine in Hyde Park, London.Credit: LNP

Paddleboarders and surfers promote climate action at Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth, Cornwall.Credit: AP

The British flock to the golden sand beaches of Camber in East Sussex this weekend.

Visitors enjoy the premiere of the South of England Show at Ardingly in Sussex.

Waterfront visitors enjoying the warm hazy sun at Lime Regis in Dorset Credit: Graham Hunt

Paddleboarders walking across the beach at Lime Regis’s beach resort in Dorset Credit: Graham Hunt

The hot weather means Britain’s heat wave is starting to last through next week.

Weather Trending’s John Hammond told Sun Online: “So far this is going to be the hottest season of the year, especially in the South and East of England.

“It’s also going to be pretty slimy air. This is what’s called tropical maritime aviation. It might have some clouds.

“Over 30 degrees is possible because of high pressure across the country through Saturday and Sunday.”

The Meteorological Agency said in a blog post that temperatures, especially in the southern regions, are so high that “some areas may reach heat wave standards.”

A heat wave is defined by forecasters as an uninterrupted period of exceptionally high temperature.

People enjoying the hot weather at Treyarnon Beach near Padstow in Cornwall Credit: Paul Jacobs / pictureexclusive.com

A man climbs back on a punt after falling into the River Cam in Cambridge.Credit:PA

The public cools off at a fountain in Battersea Park in South London.Credit: LNP

Meteorologist Oli Claydon said the southeast corner, including East Anglia and Cambridgeshire, “is where the weather is better.”

And Brian Gaze of Weather Outlook said, “The situation will become increasingly humid as the southwest currents pick up subtropical air.”

He added: “It’s possible that 30C will be piped more than once from the south between Friday and Monday.

“After the long cool periods of April and May, it’s the weather that makes a full U-turn.”

The hottest day of the year so far was June 2, when mercury in North London’s North Salt soared to 28.3C.

The Environment Agency says in its weekly rainfall summary through June 8 that “stream flow has decreased at most sites we report on.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said from Wednesday, June 16, “it can be very warm and humid to the southeast at first, and there is a risk of several thunderstorms from the south from late Wednesday through Thursday.

“Atlantic influences” for the week starting from Wednesday “will be interspersed with drier, more sunny conditions, bringing occasional rain or showers” he added.

