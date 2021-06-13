Divers Palmer and Hernandez at 11 years apart to represent USA on springboard in Tokyo – OlympicTalk





Krysta Palmer became one of the first two divers to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team on Thursday when she won the synchronized springboard competition with Alison Gibson.

On Saturday, Palmer, who turns 29 on Sunday, said she would also compete in the individual springboard competition in Tokyo when she dominated the event. And she will be joined there by 18-year-old Hailey Hernandez.

Tokyo will be the first Olympics for the two divers. Palmer will be the oldest American diver to make her Olympic debut since 2004, when Kimiko Soldati competed in Athens at age 30.

“It’s so unreal; I’m at a loss for words right now, ”Hernandez told NBC reporter Kelli Stavast. “I am so excited.”

DIVE TRIALS: Full results | TV program

Recent high school graduate Hernandez, who will begin her career at the University of Texas this fall, won the prelims earlier in the week but was later caught by Palmer in the semifinals. Scores are cumulative for all three rounds.

Palmer maintained her lead in the final and won with 85.4 points in Indianapolis. She finished with 1011.95 points while Hernandez had 926.55.

Gibson was second for much of the final, appearing to join her individual synchro partner as well, until she allowed Hernandez and Kristen Hayden to catch up with her in the fourth round.

In perhaps the competition’s most surprising result, Sarah Bacon was third, 14.45 points behind Hernandez. Hayden was fourth and Gibson fifth.

A favorite to make the Olympic team, Bacon also missed out on Olympic spot in sync, placing second with 2016 Olympian Kassidy Cook. Bacon became the first American in 14 years to win an individual medal at the world championships when she won silver in the 1-meter springboard in 2019. Last month, she won World Cup silver in the Olympic 3-meter event.

Palmer had the highest degree of difficulty on the Olympic contenders’ diving list, while Hernandez had the lowest.

Ironically, the young Hernandez competed in her first National Diving Championships in the United States even before Palmer entered the sport. Hernandez started diving at the age of 7, while Palmer didn’t try until he was 20, having pursued a career in artistic gymnastics and trampoline.

“It has always been a goal of mine, and I didn’t know if it was outrageous when I first started diving,” said Palmer. “It was only eight years ago, and I came with a trampoline training. I just wanted to get into a fun sport and see what happened to it.

