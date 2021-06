Looking for a break in England? Miserable Travel Counselor Emma Savage can help

My family and I recently returned to beautiful Devon from a short break. The rolling hills, laid-back lifestyle, and sandy beaches attract us like a magnet, writes Wittering-based travel counselor Emma Savage.

Like many others, we have been vacationing there for years. The town is pretty, the pubs are traditional, they serve home-cooked fayre, and there’s a lot to do there. Simply put, it feels like a real break when visiting Devon.

We were lucky to enjoy the wonderful weather while we were there, and spent the day relaxing on the beach, walking through the picturesque countryside, and enjoying a lazy pub lunch in the sunshine.

A break in England can be incredibly fun. Photo: Travel Counselor

We had a great day at Diggerland in Cullompton and can recommend it. Eating breakfast outside and growling. It was really, really comfortable. It made me think how lucky we are to have a wonderful destination to explore right on our doorstep. Here are some ideas for a vacation in the UK.

If you like hiking, a guided hike across the Pembrokeshire Coastal Paths is for you. Over 6 days, 40 km, you will pass Amroth, Manorbier Castle and St Davids Head Visit the exciting Kal Dei Island and enjoy stunning views from the high cliffs of the area under the guidance of an experienced leader. What better way to enjoy the fresh air than with like-minded travelers?

At the other end of the activity scale, why not book a wellness and yoga retreat for total relaxation and relaxation? Spend 3 nights in a beautifully decorated bell tent, take daily yoga classes, focus on mindfulness and meditation, and get away from reality for a while. During your trip, you will have the opportunity to stand up in the waters of Llangollen, try paddleboarding, and find prey to form a deeper connection with nature.

Emma Savage

Do you like steam locomotives? Here is a real gem for you. Book at the little cottage next to the picturesque Victoria Station platform on the Llangollen Heritage Steam Railway. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the steam engine from the seating area adjacent to the platform. When you’re ready to explore, there’s plenty to do locally, from Chirk Castle to Snowdonia National Park. A truly special experience (and book very quickly!)

If you’re thinking of booking a UK vacation, we offer a range of vacations, from cottages and lodges to boat rides and driving trips. Contact us if you need help with your next trip.

Visit travelcounsellors.co.uk/emma.savage or email: [email protected]

