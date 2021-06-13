Italian Illycaff sets his sights on the American coffee market





Andrea Illy, president of Illycaff SpA and grandson of the founder, wants more Americans to enjoy his family’s coffee. In an effort to boost brand awareness in the United States, the Italian company plans to add a dozen Illy Caffs and stores to its 20 already operating in the United States this year.

There are just a few issues, including the American taste of the coffee. Most consumers in the United States prefer the giant sugary coffee drinks over Illy’s iconic little espresso cups.

Owned by the same Italian family for almost nine decades, Illy has carved out a niche for itself as a relatively high-end option for coffee drinkers in Italy and the rest of Europe.

Owned by Gruppo Illy SpA, the bright red logo brand holds 1.7% of the fragmented retail coffee market in Italy, according to Euromonitor International. The company sells packaged coffee directly to consumers through retail outlets, including supermarkets, and sells coffee drinks at its own branded cafes, while also selling to hotels, restaurants and other cafes. Illycaff also sells its own coffee machines for cafes and homes.

Earlier this year, as part of its plan to expand into the United States, Gruppo Illy sold a 20% stake in Illycaff to Rhone Capital LLC, a New York-based private equity firm. While the company started selling coffee in the United States in 1980, its market share remained too small to appear even in Euromonitors rankings for the U.S. coffee market, according to the market research firm. The coffee market in the United States is the largest in the world, equal in size to those of the following three countries combined, according to Euromonitor.

