Our kids need daylight: Families are battling towers with British homes in the shade | Housing





Mohammed Hussein slides the bedroom curtain aside and points to the large brick building across the street. That will be where the tower will be on the 26th and 24th floors. I am very concerned about the impact it will have on my children, he says.

If they go ahead I will have to try and move. These bedrooms and living rooms lose a lot of light, affecting their physical and mental health. We need light and we need vitamin D.

Hussein has three sons: Ali, four, and the twins Hussein and Hassan, nine. The twins are severely autistic and also have a disability. Their father spends most of his time caring for them.

Non-verbal and unable to walk. It’s not easy to get out of, he says, because you can only crawl. We take them in a wheelchair. It is also not easy for us to get to the nearby park.

The Husseins home, an apartment in a 1930s Parliament block in Rambus, South London, is at the heart of two planned blocks from the site of the former London Fire Brigade headquarters in Albert Embankment.

Activists and planning experts warn that the Husseins situation is just one example of the daylight loss threat facing people living in British cities.

The Mayor of London has just conducted a consultation on a proposed building guideline called Good Quality Homes for all Londoners where benchmarks for daylight in their homes are being discussed. It increases the possibility for developers to lower daylight standards, suggesting that it can allow for lower light levels in densely populated urban areas.

Paul Littlefair is a Senior Lighting Consultant at the Building Research Establishment and author of the Lighting Planning Guidelines used by local authorities. He also provided expert evidence on the importance of adhering to the guidelines in the development of the Albert Embankment.

He is concerned about the direction of travel pointed out in the market consultation. Although there is no policy change yet, it is said that he is worried about the future because it is under discussion. You can see that people are being pressured to live somewhere and need more and more housing.

But daylight and sunlight are important. Children need vitamin D to have healthy bones and to grow, and in most cases they get it from sunlight. We know that children are more likely to be short-sighted if they do not have adequate access to light as they grow up.

Michael Ball is a daytime activist who has moved out of his shadowy apartment after suffering from seasonal affective disorder. He argues that the Battle of Rambus was important throughout England.

If the tower continues, people like Mohammed will live in permanent darkness. We believe that if protective measures are relaxed more widely in London, as suggested in this draft guidance, more Londoners will increasingly fall into a dark twilight.

Even worse, it could set a precedent for other cities like Manchester, which are getting denser. If standards are upheld, developers will have to design better.

Proposed development to Albert Embankment.

Light is a common theme in complaints about planning proposals across London as towers increasingly dominate the city skyline. Lambeth Council has rejected planning permits for a 29-story tower in a low-rise area of ​​Kennington after a recent complaint.

But many other Congresses are ahead. The London Tall Buildings Survey is published annually by New London Architecture. In 2020, 35 skyscrapers were completed despite the pandemic, with 587 going through the planning process, up from 544 the previous year. Most of the towers are residential, and the NLA says it can provide 90,000 homes.

The proposed development to cover Hussein and his neighborhood will include a new London Fire Department Museum and more than 400 homes, 40% of which are classified as affordable.

In a long-term planning process, where Lambeth’s council directed QC to defend plans from local activists, daylight experts warned that 424 local properties would be left with less than recommended daylight standards.

Developer U+I’s proposal was approved by Assemblyman Lambeth in 2019, but now the tower’s fate is in the hands of Housing, Community and Local Government Minister Robert Jenrick.

He must decide on the application by the end of the month. Last week, the London Parliament passed a proposal by Green Party leader Sin Berry asking the mayor to keep the BRE benchmark.

A spokesperson for U+I said: A larger element of our proposal is specifically designed to minimize impacts on neighboring properties, and as a result the level of daylight maintained will be considered normal in other central London locations. this [impact] Ultimately, it has to be balanced against the enormous number of public good that this scheme will provide.

London Mayor Spokesperson Sadiq Khan recognizes the importance of ensuring adequate daylight in people’s homes and recently discussed the London planning guidelines for quality housing for all Londoners.

The market has no intention of lowering the daylight standards in new developments, and an updated version of the guidelines will be published later this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos