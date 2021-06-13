10 of England’s least-known trails | working holiday





Greenwich Meridian Trail, East Sussex to East Yorkshire

Peace Haven Start Finish Sand le Mere273 miles, 25-30 days

The Greenwich Meridian Trail isn’t just a walk, it’s an adventure across the hemisphere. It follows a route of zero longitude from the Meridian Monument in Peacehaven in East Sussex to Sand le Mere in East Yorkshire (there was a meridian mark in 1999, but the prevailing rate of coastal erosion fell in 2003). While dedicated to historic sailing routes, the trail runs through the South Downs, North Downs, Greenwich, Epping Forest, Leah Valley, rural Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire, Pence, Lincolnshire Wools and the Humber Estuary.

The trail team at Ramblers takes people away from the usual honeypots and encourages them to feel the connection between places. An eclectic selection of meridian markers along the way is found via thegreenwichmeridian.org.

The guidebook walk is divided into four parts, each part is covered by a separate guide with maps, directions, and advice on transportation and lodging. Available at greenwichmeridiantrail.co.uk, we also post regular updates about route changes.

St Cuthberts Way, Scottish Borders to Northumberland, Strolling Lindisfarne Heugh on Holy Island. Photo: Traveling Light / Alamy

Start MelroseFinish Lindisfarne62 miles, 5 days

According to Scottish outdoor writer Ronald Turnbull, St Cuthberts Way is seriously underrated – it’s one of the UK’s best for this length and difficulty. The gentle combination of wasteland, woodland and riverfront are all below the 400m contour line. Two ruined monasteries and castles that cross the mudflats barefoot to Holy Island add to the mix. [Lindisfarne] A nice bonus at the end.

The trail runs from the Scottish border town of Melrose, where St Cuthbert entered monastic life in AD650, to his resting place, Lindisfarne. Along the way are Eildon Hill and River Tweed (loved by Sir Walter Scott), the villages of Kirk Yetholm (end of Pennine Way), wild Cheviots, and the St Cuthberts Cave. , the saint’s body was hidden in AD875 during a Viking attack.

For more information, visit stcuthbertsway.info. Check out the tide times at holyislandcrossingtimes.northumberland.gov.uk before walking to Lindisfarne. Tours Shepherds Walks Holidays offers guided tours since 965 and self-guided starting at 689pp.

Battlefields and Borderlands Way, Leicestershire and Warwickshire The Battlefields and Borderlands Walk begins near the river Anker. Photo: Colin Underhill/Alamy

Start/End Witherley, Leicestershire42 miles, 3-4 days

The first stop for anyone looking for a long-distance walker is the Long-distance Walkers Association, which maintains a database of over 1,600 trails. Launched in 2020, Battlefields and the Borderlands Way are one of the new additions to this treasury. It is a circular route around the Leicestershire-Warwickshire border, which was once the border between Anglo-Saxon Mercia and Viking Danelaw. Use the sidewalks and back roads to visit some heated areas, including the rediscovery location of the Battle of Bosworth, the last battle of the Boudiccas with the Romans, two British Civil War sites, and a Cold War nuclear bunker.

My favorite section is the walk from Sutton Cheney to Stoke Golding, says one of the co-founders, Eddie Smallwood. It takes not only a walk through the beautiful countryside, but also several eras and notable people and events.

More Info The Battlefields & Borderlands Way is divided into nine short sections. Public transport is limited.Maps ldwa.org.uk guide book available at battlefieldsandbor.wixsite.com/home

Cumbria Way, Lake DistrictLangdale Valley. Photo: Lukas Bischoff/Getty Images

Depart Ulverston, complete Carlisle 70 miles, 5 days

The Cumbria Way will become much better known, says Paddy Dillon, author of more than 90 walking guides. It’s a relatively easy introduction to the Lake District, and it’s a great way to see the scenery without having to struggle. In fact, the Cumbria Way takes a lower-level route through the national park and offers a smoother introduction to Lakes beginners with just a few significant climbs.

From Ulverston, follow Coniston Water to Great Langdale, zig-zag the road to Langstrath and Borrowdale, follow the forested west coast of Derwentwater to Keswick, run between Skiddaw and Blencathra and reach Caldbeck via Dash Falls or High Pike . Only Wainwright fell) and traces the Caldew Valley to Carlisle.

For those with limited time, the central hunk from Langdale to Caldbeck classic Lakeland is a good choice.

More Info Visit walklakes.co.uk to download notes and GPX files and search for accommodations Tours Macs Adventures Cumbria Way trip from 660pp 7 nights

Cateran Trail, Central Scotland Photo: Abzee/Getty Images

Start/End Blairgowrie, near Perth 64 miles, 5 days

This historic loop through the Perthshire glens follows in the footsteps of Caterang, an axeman who raided the valley from the Middle Ages to the 17th century. The circular trail is divided into 5 sections, with a mix of day and high level walks, each of which can be done in one day.

You can see red deer, red squirrels, golden eagles, Iron Age settlements and ancient hut circles. Those short on time should opt for the 20-mile mini circuit at Kirkmichael. It follows the Badlands Trail and hills from Enochdhu to Spittal in Glenshee via Upper Lunch Hut (where Queen Victoria rested in 1865). Return to Kirkmichael via Glen Isla and 18th-century Dalnaglar Castle.

Additional Information If there is no official departure point, it is a 45-minute bus ride from Perth from Blairgowrie. Other options are Kirkmichael, Spittal in Glenshee, Kirkton in Glenisla and AlythMaps/guides pkct.org/cateran-trail.

St Patrick’s Way, Northern Ireland The Morne Mountains seen from Dundrum Castle. Photo: Robert Louden/Getty Images

ArmaghFinish Downpatrick start 82 miles, 6-10 days

After walking through the Camino de Santiago in Spain, the Irishman Alan Graham glorified St. Patrick on his pilgrimage route with a clear path from Almagg, where St. Patrick built his first stone church in AD445 to his final resting place in Down Patrick. decided to do it. Fortunately, some of Northern Ireland’s best landscapes lie in between, including the Newry Canal, Carlingford Ruff, Morne Mountains and County Down Coast.

Opened in 2015, The Way has its own Pilgrim Passport system. Collect stamps from 10 points of interest to receive a certificate of completion. The route is divided into 7 accessible steps. The last 10-mile section along the coast, where Patrick first brought the ship ashore, is rich in Christian heritage.

More info walkni.com. Pilgrim Passports can be obtained from local tourist information centers. Tours Downpatrick’s Saint Patrick Center offers full-day and half-day guided walks along the promenade and offers certificates.

Glyndwrs Way, Mid-Wales Lake Vyrnwy. Photo: Jason Hornblow/Alamy

KnightonFinish Start Welshpool135 miles, 9-10 days

One of Britain’s 16 official national trails, Glyndwrs Way flies under the radar because, unlike others, it doesn’t follow any particular ridge or coast. Instead, it performs a side V, designed to connect the place that connects with Owain Glyndwr (the last Prince of Wales), takes the forest and shows the best of this quiet Powys patch, looking north to Snowdonia and the shores of the lake. Vyrnwy. What’s even better is that there are good quality road markings on the National Trail, but few other hikers.

Those with free time on the weekend can try the 27-mile section between Llanidloes and Machynlleth (where Glyndwr built Parliament in 1404). There is public transport at both ends. Those with unlimited time can walk the Glyndwrs Way to Welshpool, then follow the Offas Dyke Path National Trail south to Knighton to complete the 165-mile loop.

More Information nationaltrail.co.uk Guidebook Cicerone publishes guided tours of the Glyndwrs Way. Some working companies offer self-guided vacations. Celtic Trails 10 night trip cost from 915pp

Dartmoor Way, South Devon Bluebell carpets in Dartmoor National Park. Photo: Devon and Cornwall Photos/Getty Images

Ivybridge start/end 108 miles, 10 days

The wildest lands in South England are challenging to march across the High Moor itself with few walks on marked trails. So the Ramblers and the Dartmoor National Park Authority developed the Dartmoor Way, which circumnavigates the smooth rim of the Moor using sidewalks, reins, detours and dover roads.

The trail was supposed to start properly in 2020. This has been postponed, but the route is ready to go. There are 10 stages and they start/end in towns and villages. These include Ivybridge (with a train station), Moretonhampstead (gateway to High Moor), lively Chagford, Lydford (home to the canyon and castle), and the market town of Tavistock. An additional High Moor Link (23 miles) breaks the road into two short circuits across Dartmoor from Tavistock to Buckfast.

More information dartmoorway.co.uk. Dartmoor Way cycle paths also run through the park. Tours Encounter Walking Holidays offers a variety of walks on Dartmoor Way, with a Thor-Bagging detour starting at 85pp per day.

Wherrymans Way, NorfolkHalvergate Mill on the Broads. Photo: Helen Hotson/Alamy

Start NorwichFinish Great Yarmouth37 miles, 2-3 days

Just like the typical Gaff-rigged sailing wheels that were once anchored along the waterways of Norfolk, so are these jinking trails along the banks of the Yare River. Perfect for hill lovers, this is an easy walk along the Broads, England’s largest protected wetland, expecting bird-swarming wetlands, undulating reeds, small towns and big skies.

There are numerous public transport links en route, notably Reedham Ferry, the only junction that crosses Yare between Norwich and Great Yarmouth, and Bernie Arms, one of the furthest and least used railway stations. . A good short option (5 miles) is to take the train from Great Yarmouth to Berney Arms and walk back through the edges of the Berney Arms Windmill, RSPB Berney Marshes and Breydon Water.

Additional Information Trail maps and short trail listings can be downloaded from norfolk.gov.uk. Guidebook Joe Jackson’s guide to the Wherrymans Way was published independently in April.

Landsker Borderlands Trail, southwest of Wales, at the mouth of the Cleddau River. Photo: CW Images / Alamy

Canaston Bridge start/end 60 miles, 4-6 days

Named after an old Norwegian word meaning border, the Landsker Line is a conceptual linguistic boundary between primarily Welsh-speaking Carmarthenshire and English-speaking Pembrokeshire, dating back nearly 1,000 years.

Another underused gem recommended by the LDWA, the Landsker Borderlands Trail follows ancient borders and leads hikers into the uncharted interiors of the South Waless. That means a day walking through the countryside through views of the Daugleddau Estuary, Carew Castle, the remains of Whitland Abbey, handsome churches (like Llampeter Velfrey), destroyed Llawhaden Castle (short detour), peaceful woodlands and Preseli Hills. Bars and shops are part of the quirky charm, so be prepared.

More info at mudandroutes.com. Waymarking could be a map-reading skill that needs a patch. Canaston Bridge is accessible by bus and Whitland is accessible by train. Maps Ordnance Survey OL35, OL36, 177 and 185, shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk Tours Walk a Long Way provides luggage transportation services.

