FALMOUTH, England If the G7 summit was a wedding, Boris Johnson’s “plus four” invitees would get down on their knees for the evening, but not the event itself.

Tradition has it that the G7 host (in this case the British Prime Minister) must bring in another group of leaders who are not part of the core group. So, on the second day of the rally in Cornwall, leaders from Australia, South Africa and South Korea stepped onto the sandbar across the beach of Carvis Bay, where they were greeted by Johnson and his wife, Carey. (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to attend in person due to the horrific COVID situation at home.)

This group was carefully chosen to symbolize one of the summit’s key messages that there could be a broader alliance of countries outside the EU and that the alliance should act as a counterweight to China.

Climate diplomacy is also a factor. All four are large coal producers, and the UK hopes to build early diplomatic ties ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year in exchange for a high level of hove-noving and sea views.

However, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said there are no plans for the Atlantic, some who suspect the UK is attempting to revamp the G7 from a backdoor for its own foreign policy interests have raised eyebrows at the “extra” lineup. Formulate an extended group.

Still, Global Britain has its own reasons to favor each member of the quartet, and the choice shows how Britain’s immediate foreign policy is dominated by two overwhelming concerns: trade and vaccine diplomacy.

Australia

In principle, a trade deal with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison between Canberra and London next week is due for dinner on Downing Street on Monday evening. It will be a personal victory for International Trade Minister Liz Truss, who loves all things Australia. He had to take a shaky attitude within the cabinet to understand this deal.

But, according to trade officials, there are still kinks that need to be addressed in order to trade across the line. While most of the public sector has been about market access to agricultural products, services trading still presents a sticky point.

The UK has also strengthened ties with Australia and facilitated the delivery of 700,000 AstraZeneca vaccines in April after Italy blocked shipments at the trough of the vaccine war, making the EU conveniently look bad in the process.

South Africa

With vaccine rollouts going more smoothly in the EU than at the beginning of this year, interest in distributing a vaccine around the world is entrenched at the summit, although not as fast or as efficient as many would like. South Africa is at the heart of these efforts, and President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chairman of the African Union until February had every right to expect his anchorage in Cabis Bay.

The UK has not denounced African relations as much as it has done at previous summits, given that the UK is currently experiencing backlash from the views and assumptions of its G7 partners over cuts in foreign aid budgets. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a significant upside for Britain to join South Africa.

The presence of Ramophosas allows Johnson to signal that African countries are being included in the conversation about vaccine sharing. This is symbolically useful as long as the UK does not continue to resist the temporary release of patents, which is one of its main demands.

As all roads lead to China, South Africa’s participation should be seen as an attempt to cuddle the country closely and mitigate Beijing’s influence through infrastructure investments and BRICS partnerships (including India, Brazil and Russia). Johnson made the prelude to this when he said in January that the UK wants to become Africa’s investment partner.

Republic of Korea

In a global shortage of semiconductors, it is only natural to invite Chinese neighbors and manufacturing competitors to the party. South Korea plays an important role in the global supply chain, especially when it comes to manufacturing essential technology products for the world’s smartphones and automobiles. China also announced earlier this month that it would invest about $5 trillion in semiconductor manufacturing.

Also, some British officials see South Korea as a solid base for expanding vaccine production to reduce Asia’s dependence on China’s vaccine factories and raw materials. Attitudes towards trade have traditionally been more open and less protective than India, which has stopped exporting vaccines after the country’s COVID-19 infection rate exploded.

But trying to use the summit to ease trade tensions with Japan could be another motive. The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on key economies is becoming clear and affecting the production of American automakers such as GM, German Volkswagen and Daimler.

India

Not being able to come to the party in person is not a subtle way to underscore just how severe the effects of the pandemic are still in India. As an obvious counterweight to China in Asia, it is a key element in the UK’s Indo-Pacific trade and foreign policy tilt. The UK is also trying to secure a trade agreement with New Delhi to strengthen its commercial and security ties with the country. But it was no ordinary voyage.

The rate of infection has put the UK on the UK’s redlist, effectively banning travel and forcing Boris Johnson to plan to meet Modi in person. India’s longstanding reputation for protectionism has been underscored by the cessation of exports of COVID-19 vaccines from Serum Labs in Pune. It is one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world and under the COVAX program has had to produce hundreds of millions of doses for poor countries. Not to mention taking 5 million more doses in the UK.

David M. Herszenhorn and Karl Mathiesen contributed to the report.

