Somerset hotel with one of the UK’s most beautiful teenage bedroom views





As uncertainty continues to arise due to closure restrictions, many are enjoying themselves safely by staying locally and booking UK accommodations for the summer of 2021.

In fact, research shows that 4 in 5 British are planning a staycation this year.

Highest on the list of accommodation properties is the proper view of boudoir. Instagram alone boasts over 116,000 results for the #bedroomview hashtag, with thousands of results for the most picturesque views in the country.

Matress creator Otty has compiled a list of ten most breathtaking bedroom views you can enjoy during your summer stay.

1. Windermere Lake

Bay Resort & Spa Lake Windermere

photo credit: @lowwoodbay

The largest natural lake in England, Lake Windermere is located in the depths of the Lake District in northwest England.

World-famous for its natural beauty and breathtaking views, Lake Windermere is a must for anyone exploring nature this summer.

A mix of hotels, spas, cottages and even campsites near the lake, with hundreds of beautiful bedroom views to unwind.

Lowwood Bay Resort and Spa boasts stunning views from the comfort of a bedroom with a door leading to a balcony overlooking the lake.

Prices start at £159 per night.

2. Edinburgh Castle

Premier Inn Edinburgh Castle

photo credit: @premierinn

Voted one of the most Instagrammable views of Edinburgh Castle, the budget hotel chain Premier Inn boasts some of the most stunning views in the Scottish capital.

The view from the bedroom window, located just a 5-minute walk from the castle, is enough to make anyone want to go to the Gothic city.

A must-see for those looking to book a cultural city vacation this summer – who doesn’t want to wake up next to a picturesque castle vista?

Prices start at £31 per night.

3. Mevagissey, Cornwall

Cornish Secret View from Mevagissey

Photo credit: @cornishsecrets

Those who are lucky enough to see an ocean view every morning are reported to feel calmer than those who don’t.

For anyone looking for a Cornish sea piece this summer, this hidden gem will provide the perfect getaway. The village of Mevagissey has some of the most amazing views of the Cornish coast, along with stunning gardens and iconic local attractions.

A family favorite with a view of the bedroom to die for, watch the world go by from this comfortable staycation spot. This view of the Cornish Secrets overlooks the beautiful blue sea right from the bedside window.

Prices start at £75 per night.

4. The Cotswolds

Bedroom view from Syke Cottages Cottswolds

photo credit: @sykecottages

A very popular destination for celebrities and tourists alike, the Cotswolds are a collection of quaint towns and villages buried in a region of outstanding natural beauty in southwest England.

With bedroom views overlooking the lush English countryside, staycations here are a must for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

There are hundreds of charming idyllic cottages to choose from across the picturesque landscape, but this bedroom at Syke Cottages is flooded with natural light thanks to its two windows overlooking the green pastures.

Prices start at £119 per night.

5. Wells, Somerset

Swan Hotel Wells

Photo courtesy of @swanhotelwells

If you’re a fan of The Crown or Bridgerton and want to wake up in a bedroom truly fit for royalty, staying at the Swan Hotel in Wells is something to add to your bucket list.

Situated overlooking historic Wells Cathedral, The Swan’s views have been voted one of the UK’s best hotel views, and it’s not hard to see why.

Prices start at £120 per night.

6. London

Shangri-La of the Shard

photo credit: @shangrilalondon

The capital of this country has some pretty cool skylines if you know a good place to look.

The views from Shangri-La at the Shard overlook some of London’s most iconic landmarks and can be witnessed from the comfort of your room.

Who doesn’t want to enjoy a five-star breakfast with such a view?

Prices start at £473 per night.

7. Saint Brides Bay, Pembrokeshire

St. Bryce Bay, Pembrokeshire

photo credit: @coolcamping

For the adventurous explorer, why not sleep under the stars in the beautiful Welsh County of Pembrokeshire?

Boasting a beautiful landscape, the coastline was even named #2 in the world by National Geographic in a recent poll.

If you’ve recently struggled to get out of the effects of insomnia, or have suffered from the effects of insomnia, camping is said to help you return to a better sleep pattern.

Turning off the distractions of Netflix and Instagram, disconnecting from the world for a few days, and distancing yourself from traffic noise and distractions can do wonders for resetting your body’s internal clock.

Prices start at £18 per night.

8. Isle of Wight

Good morning.

Photo courtesy of @luccombe_hall

Another destination for beach lovers, the Isle of Wight offers stunning views of the English Channel.

Officially one of the sunniest places in the UK, this is the perfect staycation destination if you need a vitamin D boost this summer.

It is a popular holiday destination with around 2 million Britons visiting the island each year, and the number is expected to increase significantly this year.

Prices start at £220 per night.

9. Cannich, Scottish Highlands

Eagle Brea Scottish Highlands

photo credit: @eaglebrea

Nestled deep in the Highlands, Cannich is four hours north of Glasgow.

Log cabins like this one are the perfect getaway for nature lovers looking to get away from civilization for a few days.

This hut by Eagle Brea has three main lakes right on your doorstep. After a day of walking, you can enjoy a relaxing cup of scotch with your loved ones while enjoying a great view of the skyline on a summer evening.

Cabins offer slightly more space than camping alternatives, so you and your family can have a relaxing night out. The wood cedar bedroom will make you feel as if you are sleeping in a real forest.

Prices start at £450 per night.

10. York

principle yoke

photo credit: @theprincipleyork

Located in the northeast of England, York has rail links to all major cities in the UK, making it easily accessible to most people for weekend getaways.

With its beautiful architecture, the city is home to the largest Gothic cathedral in Northern Europe, York Minster.

Bedroom views like this from The Principle allow guests to see iconic landmarks in all their glory through their bedroom windows, even better at night when the lights illuminate the city!

Prices start at £161 per night.

