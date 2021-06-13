Bank of England office return plan hanging on balance





Bank of England bosses are eagerly awaiting further government guidance on easing the lockdown as they plan when employees can return to their offices.

In the UK, social distancing restrictions are due to be lifted on June 21, but the sharp rise in the delta strain first identified in India has prompted ministers to consider pushing the date back a few weeks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told colleagues he will be relieved of the delay, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a “mix and match” approach to easing.

According to an internal memo, most banks with large businesses in the UK have fixed return dates in line with original government guidelines. According to an internal memo, NatWest, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs have specifically instructed their employees to prepare to return to their offices on June 21. by the Financial Times.

A bank executive who was involved in the planning process said: “A lot of work has gone into getting more employees to return to the office starting in June. “There is a feeling that most banks can put their own returns back to September if the date is delayed beyond the end of June.”

Unlike other banks in the US, many European banks have been less normative about when to expect workers to return to their offices.

HSBC, Barclays, Standard Chartered, Lloyds and UBS have not set a date, but all say they are following government guidelines.

In contrast, some US bank presidents took a firmer stance. “We want people to get back to work,” said JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon last month. I think sometime in September or October it will look the same as before.”

JPMorgan reopened its offices on May 17 and expects all US-based employees to be in the office on a shift by early July. Workers in London are expected to return from 21 June.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs told U.S. employees that he was in a position to return from June 14. UK workers have been asked to prepare for June 21st. A New York-based bank is requiring workers to disclose whether they have been vaccinated in advance. Come back to the office.

Citigroup said up to 30% of U.S. workers expected to return to their offices in the summer, starting in July. It also said more than 1,250 employees worked in the London office throughout May.

But one British executive said the story of US bankers returning to office sooner was overstated. “When you listen to people locally, it’s clear that New York’s share is much lower than the public investigation you believe,” he added.

The same day Deutsche Bank told 1,500 U.S. investment bank employees that they should return to their offices by September 6, UK and Ireland representatives Tina Lee of the lender told UK employees they had to prepare a separate gradual return from June. A note has been sent. 21.

Retail-focused banks like Lloyds and NatWest currently have very few employees commuting to their headquarters, while even Standard Chartered, which has large corporations and investment banking divisions, operates only 10% of downtown employees. London headquarters.

European banks have introduced or tightened telecommuting policies in the hope that employees will want more options for working remotely.

NatWest said only 13% of its employees will continue to work in the office, with 32% working primarily from home and 55% taking a hybrid approach.

Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest, told employees at a recent company town hall meeting, “I can say that it breaks the myth that jobs have to be done in a certain way.

Meanwhile, 80% of Lloyds employees told the bank that they would like to work from home more than three days a week.

