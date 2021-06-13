Immigration judges decide who enters the United States. They say they are overworked and under political pressure.





With a historic increase in the number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S. border, frontline immigration judges told NBC News the system is reaching a breaking point.

“In essence, we are holding death penalty cases in a traffic court,” said Judge Dana Leigh Marks, adding that many judges struggle with burnout on a daily basis.

Nationally, there are approximately 500 immigration judges. They preside over asylum cases, which means they decide who stays in the United States and who should be deported. When President Joe Biden took office, there was already a backlog of 1.3 million cases and the monthly crossing totals keep increasing.

Among the concerns of the judges, as described to NBC News: there is not enough; they need more support staff; and they say they have been under political pressure from their bosses in the Department of Justice. During the Trump administration, this meant pressure to enter deportation orders, even though many asylum seekers say they risk death if they return to their home countries.

Federal trial court judges are effectively appointed for life, which may protect them from pressure. Immigration judges, however, are employees of the Department of Justice who are appointed by and report to the Attorney General, a politically appointed person.

Immigration judges are represented by a union, but now that union is in danger of ceasing to exist because of an action initiated under Trump.

Migrants seeking asylum in the United States go through a processing area in a new tented courtroom at the Migration Protection Protocols Immigration Hearing Center September 17, 2019 in Laredo, Texas.

“We are fighting a legal fight for our lives to ensure that our decision-making independence is valued and maintained,” said Judge Amiena Khan, “[and] that we judges are able to do our job. “

Khan is the president of the judges’ union, the National Association of Immigration Judges. The NAIJ has been the judges’ representative for collective bargaining since 1979, but Trump’s second attorney general, William Barr, has called for the union’s certification to be revoked. Ultimately, the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) reversed decades of precedent by ruling that immigration judges are executive officials who cannot be part of any collective bargaining unit.

The union is contesting the decision. The next step is for the FLRA to rule on the union’s reconsideration motion.

This month, dozens of Democrats in Congress signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco urging them to quash Barr’s petition.

In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies last week, Garland was asked about the creation of an independent immigration tribunal separate from the Department of Justice. While he said that “immigration judges should be left alone to do their jobs,” he said he had not given much thought to whether to structure the system differently and that this should be a question for Congress.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told NBC News that the attorney general has not taken a position on whether immigration judges should be allowed to unionize.

The Biden administration has called for the hiring of 100 new immigration judges as part of its budget.

But with their union in jeopardy, four judges Marks, Khan and two retired judges told NBC News they are fighting for their judicial independence.

“We shouldn’t be used as a law enforcement tool,” said Marks, who works in San Francisco. “This is not how Congress envisioned that immigration courts should play a role in the immigration system.”

She said quotas have been imposed to resolve cases quickly, threatening due process.

“If I have to move a case quickly to the role, then this person doesn’t have time to find a lawyer to represent them,” she said, as migrants do not have a committed lawyer. office.

And not having a lawyer, experts say, often means a migrant loses their asylum case.

Judge Charles Honeyman worked in immigration courts in New York and Philadelphia until his retirement last year under the Trump administration.

“I probably retired a few years earlier than I would have,” he said. “Politically motivated inefficiencies lead to unnecessarily bloated dossiers.”

Retired judge Lisa Dornell worked in Baltimore but also left the bench under the Trump administration, much sooner than she expected.

“It was really heartbreaking to see the obstacles that didn’t allow us to help all the kids the way we wanted,” said Dornell.

Meanwhile, the workload only increases. In May alone, according to US Customs and Border Protection, officers encountered more than 180,000 migrants at the southern border of the United States. It was the biggest monthly total in two decades.

Gabe Gutierrez

