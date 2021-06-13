There is no illusion that the EU remains the UK’s most important export market.





Scotland’s agriculture, food and beverage industry and supply chain have sent a letter to Secretary of State Rt Hon Liz Truss MP regarding a free trade agreement currently being negotiated between the UK and Australia.

As you know, agriculture, fishing and food and beverage are one of Scotland’s fastest growing and globally recognized sectors, valued at £15 billion and employing 120,000 people. Disproportionately important to the Scottish economy compared to the UK as a whole.

Central to our success over the past decade has been our growth in the global export market, with exports of Scottish food alone increasing by more than 100% since 2007. The foundation for this international growth is a strong domestic market. It is supported by world-class standards for food safety, animal welfare and environmental protection. What our industry is proud of and what our consumers value very much.

Our industry is very ambitious to grow further in existing and new export markets, and we are already investing heavily in this sector through our city-based outreach programs and dedicated networks of experts in the market around the world.

Therefore, we welcome an ambitious trade policy that will open up new opportunities for producers. In other words, there should be no misconception that the EU market, the destination for two-thirds of all food exports, remains the most important export market. New trading deals with our largest export market since Brexit have made this market more expensive, more complex and with higher supply risks. The details of the TCA transaction, which had little time to investigate, continue to be an issue, especially when it comes to hygiene and phytosanitary (SPS) measures. Reducing the size of the non-tariff barriers introduced between the UK and the EU should be a top priority, and we need to treat TCA deals as something to watch out for when closing trade deals and to manage critical scope in their implementation. costly results.

We are well aware of the UK government’s desire to move quickly to create new opportunities with countries outside the EU. However, we are concerned that these negotiations, especially the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Australia, are speeding up too quickly, denying them adequate opportunities for investigation and consultation.

Trade deals are complex and markets are sensitive. The impact of the Brexit deal has proven this.

The risks here are enormous for the entire food and beverage supply chain, and in the absence of a formal impact assessment suggesting the opposite, we are deeply concerned about the impact on sensitive segments of the industry. We’ve heard references to safeguards that can be very important, but we haven’t seen any details about them. In a broader sense, trade deals that do not prioritize upholding our standards of animal welfare and environmental protection will be detrimental to businesses, consumers and the UK’s reputation. It would also be completely against the recommendations of the Trade and Agriculture Commission.

The FTA with Australia has added meaning as any agreement with Australia can frame other free trade agreements, including agreements with other major agricultural and food producing countries such as New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

Therefore, we believe that there are many issues that need to be progressed to urgent matters.

With respect to Australia, we urge you to start immediately and establish a more stringent and meaningful participation and consultation process with industry regarding all free trade agreements. Currently, we are extremely disconnected from that process and concerned about reaching consensus without full knowledge of the positive and negative impacts on agriculture and the wider food sector.

We urge you to post your response to the Trade and Agriculture Commission’s report and promptly implement the recommendations, especially with regard to having a legal basis. The Commission must scrutinize all potential free trade agreements and play an important role in a meaningful process before signing and ratifying FTAs. This will help all agreements maintain and protect our environmental, animal welfare and food safety standards.

We urge you to urgently undertake a rigorous assessment of the cumulative impact of any free trade agreements you intend to negotiate, with particular focus on Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Every contract will have different meanings for different sectors across the food and beverage industry, so it’s important to be able to understand the overall meaning rather than looking at individual contracts individually.

Clearly, the impact of Covid-19 has severely affected many businesses in Scotland’s agriculture, fisheries and food and beverage sectors, further exacerbated by the problem of having to adapt to new trade agreements with the EU. In addition, our producers serving the UK market are already operating in one of the most competitive retail and food service markets worldwide and are under considerable pressure. What we must avoid, therefore, is to further complicate these issues by creating irreversible intended and unintended consequences for our industry as a result of trade deals.

We want to identify and identify opportunities to create wealth and jobs in our sector and the broader economy. Trade deals could make this possible, but it would require collaboration between the UK government and industry. Collaboration that doesn’t currently exist.

We welcome the opportunity to meet with you urgently to discuss these issues in more detail. ‘

James Withers, Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Food & Beverage

Scott Walker, Chief Executive Officer, NFU Scotland

Alan Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, Quality Meat Scotland

Jen Craig, President, National Sheep Association of Scotland

Jimmy Buchan, Chief Executive Officer, Seafood Association of Scotland

Tim Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, SAOS

Patrick Krause, Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Crofting Federation

Alan McNaughton, President, Scottish Meat Wholesalers Association

Martin Reid, Scottish Director, Road Transport Association

Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Scottish Wholesalers Association

Neil Wilson, Managing Director, Scottish Association of Auctioneers and Appraisers

Andy McGowan, Managing Director, Scottish Pig Producer

Shelagh Hancock, Chief Executive Officer, First Milk

Archie Gibson, Managing Director, Agrico UK

