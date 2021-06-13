Experts say the UK could face 100,000 new Covid cases a day by July if restrictions are lifted.





Immunization programs are continuing across the UK (Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Scientists estimate that the delta strain is responsible for 96% of all novel coronavirus cases.

The latest figures from the UK Public Health Office (PHE) show that there are 42,323 confirmed cases of the delta variant in the UK, an increase of 29,892 from the previous week.

This strain can be 60% more contagious than the previously dominant alpha strain, with some parts of the UK estimating that cases are doubling every four and a half days.

100,000 new cases per day

According to a member of the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), the UK could face more than 100,000 Covid infections per day if lockdown easing progresses.

Professor Anthony Costelle of University College London said the actual number of new infections would be double the 8,000 new daily infections found in testing.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said: In one month, up to 100,000 new cases are created per day. The NHS is overloaded when the government gambles and Toryback Ventures rip it off as they please.

let’s wait let us stay

A recent poll by market research firm Opinium found that 54% of the public was in favor of delaying lifting restrictions, while 37% were against it.

The government will proceed with caution and prudence

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said the UK government would proceed with caution and prudence when lifting restrictions in the UK.

In an interview with Sky Newss Trevor Phillips on Sunday’s program, Raab said: We are racing to start a second vaccination against the strain.

You need to screen your data very carefully. We’ve done a great job with the vaccine launch, but as the PM said, we want to proceed irreversibly.

That means we have to do it carefully and carefully.

Things are getting worse

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B), which advises governments, said the UK should be vigilant against a retreat as new virus cases continue to rise.

Reicher also criticized the story of the weak public throughout the epidemic, saying that people were detained by governments who were not ready to take action.

When asked on Times Radio what the government will announce on Monday regarding the easing of lockdowns in the final phase, he said: Now all the data seems to be pointing in that direction, so it’s lag.

With things getting worse, you never know who’s going to get much worse. We do not know how many people will become seriously ill.

It’s still a good idea to pause as it can still do a lot of damage.

Most of them support delay

Reicher said the UK was previously poorly equipped and needs more financial support from the government to ensure that people can adequately self-isolate and get tested.

When asked about the public’s willingness to continue with restrictions and social distancing measures beyond the so-called Freedom Day, he said: [and] It is suppressed by the weak masses.

In fact, the evidence shows that people are ready to do the work, the public is following the science, and ready to do the work that keeps them and their communities safe.

If you look at the votes now, you can see that the majority of people support the delay, and most understand that even after the restrictions are lifted, smart measures must be taken to stop the spread of the infection.

The truth of this epidemic is not that we have a government that wants us to be restrained and acted upon by a weak mass.

We have a public that understands what needs to be done and is following the science, but is suppressed by governments who are not ready to take action.

Give the world a vaccine

Reicher added that more efforts must be made internationally to end the crisis.

One of the most important things is to provide a vaccine to the world and to make sure that enough vaccines are being produced around the world.

Providing a vaccine is not enough. What really matters is that other countries, poor countries, can produce their own vaccines through vaccine patent exemptions. The government is still blocking it.

PA further report

