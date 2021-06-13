People Are So Exhausted: US Essential Workers Struggle As Restrictions Are Lifted | US News





Workers who were deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic and publicly praised for continuing to work in person are now fighting for permanent improvements in working conditions, wages and benefits as safety protections are lifted and they are still grappling with the impact of work during the long crisis.

Millions of essential workers contracted Covid-19 while working during the pandemic. Thousands of people have died from it or have lost colleagues, friends and family to the virus. Many of those who caught the virus still show long-term symptoms, and Covid-19 cases and deaths are still a concern in many parts of the United States. This is especially true in low-income, predominantly black and Latino communities, where vaccination rates are lagging despite these communities being the hardest hit by the virus.

Now, as Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted in many parts of America and the economy has come back to life, many essential workers still fear for their safety and are angry with their working conditions.

Clara Vega, general merchandise manager at a Kroger-owned Food 4 Less grocery store in Los Angeles, Calif., Who has worked at the company for 29 years, has lost four family members to coronavirus due to pandemic and fell ill herself in July 2021, along with several of her colleagues.

During the pandemic, Vega explained that she was constantly worried about getting sick, that her family members were getting sick, and that she regularly struggled with clients who refused to follow coronavirus safety guidelines. such as mask wearing and social distancing. She missed a month of work after catching the coronavirus and experienced long-term symptoms for several months until she was recently vaccinated.

But she still fears the virus for herself and her family members, as mask warrants have been lifted for those who have been vaccinated, but with no way for workers to enforce those restrictions.

His union, UFCW Local 770, is in negotiations with Food4Less in southern and central California. Vega criticized Food4Less for not negotiating a contract at this point while Kroger provided more than $ 22 million in compensation to its CEO in 2020.

Now they expect you to perform everything the same way you did before Covid. And it’s not the same, everything is different. You get pressure from management telling you that you need to complete workloads within that time frame or that you’re going to get a debriefing or be called into the office, and that’s not fair. I don’t understand why they expect us to be this way, she said.

About one-third of American adults identified as essential workers during the pandemic, and these workers reported increased rates of mental health problems caused by face-to-face work during the pandemic, such as increased rates of anxiety, depression , stress, suicidal thoughts, insomnia and burnout.

People are so exhausted, said Donna Nelson, a nurse in the behavioral unit at Logan Health Center in Kalispell, MT, of the staffing issues that have persisted during the pandemic as workers are constantly urged to come. cover shifts. It seems to me that there is absolutely no intention to take care of the nurses during the pandemic, who are the boots on the ground to take care of these people. And then it shows very well at the negotiating table, because they don’t want to do anything different from what they’re already doing.

Nelson is one of 650 nurses at his hospital in Kalispell, MT who are currently fighting for their first union contract, represented by SEIU 1199NW. They recently went on a three-day strike in early June. She explained during the pandemic that understaffing prevented nurses from being able to take breaks or go to the bathroom, while worrying about having adequate personal protective equipment, reusing masks and wearing worrying about the virus or having to take time off or cover shifts due to exposure are always ongoing concerns.

We want to be able to provide the best care for everyone, but we need to be able to take care of ourselves and that’s not happening, Nelson added.

Despite the risks and impacts suffered by essential workers during the pandemic, most employers who offered a risk premium increase did so only temporarily. About half of all workers in low-paying jobs were deemed essential during the pandemic, with an estimated 22.3 million essential workers in jobs with median wages below $ 15 an hour.

While wages have remained low for millions of essential workers, several of the largest employers in the United States have reported record profits during the pandemic, but have only shared a fraction of those profits with their workers in the form of ‘increases in risk premiums or premiums. The wealth of American billionaires in the first 13 months of the pandemic has increased by 55% to more than $ 1.6 billion.

Charlie Ulch, 24, worked at Peets Coffee in the Chicago area throughout the pandemic. He became involved in labor organizing in response to the attempt to coordinate with his colleagues to demand that their management implement certain Covid-19 protections and safety protocols for workers.

In recent months, coronavirus safety protections, such as mask warrants, have been curtailed, while workers who were deemed essential throughout the pandemic are expected to work normally with little to no change in conditions. how they are treated in the workplace.

All this time that we were told was essential, vital, we count. But they don’t give us any of the tools that would involve that. They don’t give us financial stability. Management will say we were all one big family, but will say no when we ask for things like paid sick leave or a risk premium, Ulch said.

He added: If that was essential, we deserve a voice and a place at the table when it comes to how decisions are made in the workplace, because time and time again we’ve been told where promised things, but they are never kept. I think people are starting to realize that companies will never give us the respect we really deserve unless we do, and it’s kind of a sad reality to come to that.

