UK airport passenger numbers slipped 75% in 2020 to 74 million aviation industry





The number of passengers traveling through UK airports fell 75% per year to 223 million last year as the government imposed travel bans and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 74 million people passed through UK airports in 2020, according to PA Medias’ annual Civil Aviation Authority data analysis, which is less than a quarter of the 297 million recorded in 2019.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA) said the figures demonstrated the devastating effect the virus had on aviation.

Cardiff Airport saw the largest drop in passenger numbers at 86.7%, followed by Glasgow Pretwick (85.8%) and Exeter (85.5%).

Southampton fell 83.4%, London City fell 82.3% and Leeds Bradford fell 81.2%.

Heathrow, the UK’s largest airport, was down 72.7 per cent from 89 million passengers in 2019 to 22.1 million last year. This figure includes all passengers traveling through UK airports, excluding the Channel Islands or Isle of Man.

Demand for air travel collapsed in March 2020 as the UK went into first national lockdown, reflecting the lockdown elsewhere and forcing airlines around the world to ground planes.

Travel began to recover in late summer and fall, but passenger numbers plummeted again in November after many restrictions were resumed in the UK in the face of a second virus.

AOA’s chief executive, Karen Dee, said: These figures reveal the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on UK airports. Between April and December 2020, the airport’s economic output shrank and a significant number of jobs lost as passengers fell by nearly 90%.

She said the government is taking an overly cautious approach to reopening travel, which means this summer will be worse if not worse than 2020. UK airports will lose at least 2.6 billion in revenue this summer following similar losses between April and September 2020. AOA estimates.

Dee said: This has left UK airports behind their international competitors in the EU and US, which not only have received much more financial support from the government, but can now start traveling again in the summer.

To ensure that there are viable airports that can support and elevate the global UK-like economic and government agenda, governments are now choosing to set up comprehensive support packages to compensate airports for the impact of meaningful air reopening or government policies. are facing.

Travelers traveling to popular tourist destinations such as Spain, France and Portugal are required to enter quarantine and undergo screening when returning to the UK. Portugal was added to the UK government’s list of green countries that did not require quarantine upon return on May 17, but returned to the amber list three weeks later, causing outrage and frustration among travelers. As a result, pounds.

France announced last week that it would allow travelers from the UK to enter the country with a negative test for COVID-19 without requiring the seven-day quarantine that still applies to unvaccinated visitors.

