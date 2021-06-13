Travel to United States: Americans soar in numbers almost before pandemic as Covid-19 restrictions ease





The data confirms the recent upward trend in air travel to levels not seen since before the pandemic: On June 11, 2019, the TSA tested 2.7 million people.

“The growing number of travelers demonstrates the resilience of this country and the high level of confidence in Covid-19 countermeasures, to include easy access to vaccines,” TSA Acting Chief Darby LaJoye said, in a press release.

Before the pandemic, the TSA screened on average between 2 and 2.5 million travelers per day.

Another indicator that Americans are leaving: national parks cite peaks in attendance. Last month, Yellowstone National Park recorded the highest number of visitors it has ever seen for a May, with 658,513 visits, an increase from 11 previous May record, set in 2016. It ‘s Yellowstone is also more than four times the number of visitors in May 2020, when the park was closed for the first half of the month due to Covid-19. Grand Teton National Park, also in Wyoming, also established a May record. It received 363,712 visitors last month, 30% more than the last pre-pandemic May in 2019. The numbers are expected to rise further over the summer.

“Historically, July and August have been the busiest months of the year at the park,” Grand Teton said in a press release Friday.

Vaccines recommended despite rare risk of heart inflammation

More than 308 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data released Saturday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 143 million Americans – 43.1% of the total population – are fully vaccinated and 52.2% have received a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. More than 64% of adults have received at least one dose and almost 54% are fully immunized. The Biden administration aims to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

The American Heart Association on Saturday recommended that all eligible people get the coronavirus vaccine, despite concerns about an increased risk of heart inflammation.

The CDC has scheduled an emergency meeting of its vaccine advisers next week to discuss a possible link between vaccines and the inflammatory conditions known as myocarditis and pericarditis, mostly in younger men.

He noted that case reports were very rare, and 81% of 270 patients under the age of 30 with suspected vaccine-related myocarditis made a full recovery.

“We remain convinced that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the very unusual risks. The risks of infection with Covid-19 include its potentially life-threatening consequences and the potential long-term health effects that are yet to be revealed, including lingering consequences affecting the heart, brain, vascular system and other organs after infection, ”the association said.

AAP publishes new guidelines for children in sport

Many children’s sports pick up their pace during the summer months, and the American Academy of Pediatrics has released updated guidelines for children returning to sports and other activities.

Unvaccinated athletes must wear a mask for all indoor activities, except for situations where a mask may be hazardous. For outdoor activities, the AAP recommends that unvaccinated athletes wear a mask when on the sidelines and in all activities involving sustained contact of 3 feet or less.

All eligible athletes should receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, the AAP said in a statement. Currently, only Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is approved for use in people 12 years of age and older. Once people are vaccinated, they are advised to follow the CDC’s guidelines for people who have been vaccinated, which says they do not need to wear a mask in most situations. As the United States Food and Drug Administration reviews the data needed to extend the authorization of coronavirus vaccines to children under 12, a senior FDA official reminded the panel that if Covid-19 does not Maybe not hit children as hard as he hit adults, children do. die from the virus.

Several advisers were cautious about extending the vaccine’s authorization to children and mentioned that the virus has caused serious illness in children as often as it has in adults.

“I just want to reiterate something here – this is a disease that kills children. We know that more than 300 children have died in the pandemic so far,” Dr Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA. , said Thursday.

“We all aim to eliminate all vaccine-preventable deaths we can with a reasonable risk-benefit ratio.”

Schools were open in April, but hesitation may persist, data shows

While most schools across the country are completed for the summer, the Education Department said more than 90% of schools are open to fourth and eighth graders for blended or full in-person learning. in April, according to recently released data from the department. of both grades. However, the number of registrations showed that many students do not use these options.

For the fourth year, 97% of schools were open or offered some form of in-person learning for the month of April, an increase of nine percentage points from March. Sixty percent of schools offered full-time in-person lessons, but only 51% of fourth-graders took full-time in-person lessons, 23% took hybrid lessons and 26% were distance-only, according to the reports. DOE data. These trends have been steadily increasing since the DOE began tracking in January.

For eighth grade, 93% of schools were open for full in-person or hybrid learning, with 57% of schools offering students a full five-day-a-week option. Only 41% of eighth graders were in full-time school in April, 26% were in hybrid school and 33% are still totally distant.

“More school buildings continue to open their doors to once again welcome students in person,” said Mark Schneider, director of IES, the research, statistics and evaluation arm of the Department of Education. “We must celebrate the substantial progress towards a return to normalcy while redoubling our efforts to ensure that the students most in need, the students who have already suffered the full brunt of the coronavirus and its effects, are not left behind. account.”

According to DOE data, there is some disproportion by racial demographics with feedback on in-person learning, as a higher percentage of white students attended school full time compared to black, Hispanic and Asian students. .

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Maggie Fox, Andy Rose, Danielle Sills, Sarah Braner and Elizabeth Stuart contributed to this report.

