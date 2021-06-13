Huawei’s profits fall as UK ban on sales





The UK’s decision to blacklist Huawei has ruined the sales and profits of the controversial Chinese tech giant, and new figures have emerged.

According to accounts from the UK subsidiary Huawei Technologies, sales in 2020 were down 27.5% to 913.3m. Pre-tax profit decreased from 48m to 36.5m.

The government last year banned Huawei from building 5G networks in the UK due to national security concerns.

Network operators could eliminate all existing Huawei kits, which are expected to cost billions of pounds by 2027, and delay the launch of next-generation mobile systems.

The company has also been subjected to fierce US crackdowns under Donald Trump, who led the ban demand. Huawei’s revenues forced the use of Google apps on phones to be banned, forcing it to develop its own operating system.

President Joe Biden has ordered a review of the app that leads to Beijing as he continues his crackdown on Chinese companies.

Huawei said UK law is likely to affect revenue and operations over the next few years, but it is confident it can manage it by reducing its business and launching new products in the country.

The UK company paid 90 million dividends to its parent company in 2020, which paid 55 million dividends the previous year.

Huawei said in a statement that the political decision will not only have a tangible impact on our UK business, the employees we hire and our customers, it will also delay the launch of 5G and drive the UK into digital speed.

Huawei’s global business has shown resilience, and our priority in the UK is working with customers and partners to ensure the country’s network remains stable.

