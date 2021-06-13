Biden to Reassure Allies of US Commitment to NATO’s Mutual Defense Clause | Voice of America





BRUSSELS – The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is set to discuss revising its strategic concept when its leaders, including US President Joe Biden, meet in Brussels on Monday.

NATO last updated the document outlining its target in 2010. The security threats and challenges it faces have changed since then, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

For example, in the current strategic concept, China is not mentioned with a single word. And climate change is hardly mentioned. And of course our relationship with Russia was at a very different time than we are today, Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday. Today we are at the lowest point since the Cold War in our relationship with Russia and more sophisticated cyber attacks, and many challenges have evolved over these years.

NATO has suspended discussions on changes to its Strategic Concept while Bidens’ predecessor as US President Donald Trump was in office.

Europeans didn’t want to open that Pandora’s box during the Trump administration because they didn’t know what the United States would say, said Dan Hamilton, director of the Global Europe program at the Wilson Center.

Trump had a strained relationship with other leaders in the military alliance, repeatedly berating them for increasing the size of their defense budgets owed to NATO, he mistakenly called it and questioning the NATO’s mutual defense clause, known as Article 5.

Biden, last Wednesday in a speech to US Air Force personnel and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England, said: In Brussels, I will clarify that the United States’ commitment to our Alliance NATO and Article 5 is rock solid. a sacred obligation that we have under section 5.

Biden arrives here Sunday ahead of the NATO meeting, as well as Tuesday’s US summit with European Union leaders.

These talks will take place just before Bidens’ meeting on Wednesday in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin, so the US president wants to get the wind in his way with his meeting with NATO allies, Hamilton told VOA.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, greets US Chargé d’affaires in Belgium Nicholas Berliner as he disembarks his plane upon arrival at Brussels Airport in Brussels on June 12, 2021.

Monday’s NATO meeting will also mark the end of military operations in Afghanistan at a time when the United States has completed at least half of its withdrawal from the country.

The question will be, what is NATO’s role in Afghanistan beyond future military operations? Hamilton noted.

NATO also offers its military members and the private sector to consider cooperating on emerging technologies, as well as to consider a broader partnership with like-minded democracies further afield, including in the Indo-Pacific region, amid growing concerns about China’s expansionism.

This administration wants to show, both rhetorically and substantively, that there is significant force in the United States alongside its European allies. But there are still a lot of challenges in the transatlantic relationship on how to deal with and confront Russia and China and deal with COVID and the climate. [change]Atlantic Council principal researcher Mark Simakovsky told VOA.

A better use of the president’s time would be to force a difficult but necessary conversation within NATO on topics the alliance has avoided in the past, according to Dan DePetris, Defense Priorities Specialist. This means reassessing and hopefully closing NATO’s open door policy, which at this point is more of a burden on the alliance and US security obligations than a net benefit.

Known as Article 10, NATO’s open door principle states that any other country can be invited to join the alliance by unanimous consent, and has become a point of contention among those who say it favors organizational stability and those who say it risks making the organization so heavy, possibly compromising its mandate.

Biden should also reiterate and even strengthen NATO’s conflict resolution and dialogue mechanisms with Russia, which, while inconvenient, his behavior cannot simply be ignored or sanctioned, DePetris told VOA.

This week we are also seeing renewed US interest in the integration of Ukraine and Georgia into NATO.

Michael OHanlon, senior researcher and research director at the Brookings Institution, calls it a very bad idea because it runs the risk of war with Russia if and when Moscow’s actions to oppose the plan cross a threshold that we think it can. tolerate.

Bidens’ presence at NATO talks aims to demonstrate a renewed commitment to US leadership in the alliance.

According to some analysts, the US president could be greeted with a bit of skepticism in Brussels.

They see what’s going on here nationally, and they worry about the future of the Republican Party. They are worried about what will happen after Biden, according to Rachel Ellehuus, deputy director and senior researcher of the Europe, Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. They fear that some of the negative language about allies and partners and the United States’ commitment to NATO and world leadership will falter again.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Biden and EU leaders will discuss a joint agenda to ensure global health security, boost global economic recovery, tackle climate change, improve digital and trade cooperation, strengthen democracy and respond to mutual foreign policy concerns, according to the White House.

