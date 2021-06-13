Celebrity Buzz: How celeb bedroom toys got us all talking about sex | Sex





Lily Allen has one. Cara Delevingne has one. Dakota Johnson has developed her own line. Is the 2021 celebrity sex toy the answer to celebrity scent?

For some, keeping busy was the last thing on the menu during the pandemic. Study after study, from India to Italy, has found that the loss of libido due to confinement is real and that stress has killed the buzz in the bedroom. Sexual well-being, on the other hand, has peaked. Not only has the conversation around sexual pleasure changed for Gen Z, the related industry, from applications to toys, from herbal supplements to specialty oils, is also booming.

Cara Delevingne is one of the celebrities who defend solo pleasure. Photograph: Swan Gallet / WWD / REX / Shutterstock

Sexual well-being is about pleasure, and pleasure is about health, says Cécile Gasnault, brand director for Smile Makers, who has seen sales of their chic pastel vibrators triple around the world in the past 12 years. last months. It encompasses more than the physicality of sex. It is about our mental and physical well-being. Celebrities have helped normalize this conversation and remove the stigma and shame people felt before connecting with and understanding their bodies.

Gasnault is right: the global sexual wellness industry is expected to be worth $ 90 billion by 2026 and is being driven by young women who move away from the dastardly and seedy preconceptions of yesteryear and embrace the idea that pleasure sexual, whether solo or in a relationship, it is oneself. -care as basic as bursting vitamins or finding the right moisturizer.

People often worry that masturbation is a bad thing, rather than seeing it as a positive part of their health, Gasnault explains. It’s like saying if you like jogging you won’t be able to run in a soccer game. They are not in competition. They can bring new things to each other.

In the UK, leading beauty retailer Cult Beauty transformed the market in spring 2019 by launching a sexual wellness space on its website. It offers deliberately cute sex accessories from Lelo, Maude, Smile Makers and more, marketed to customers who a spokesperson for the brand says would not have died at Ann Summers or a specialty sex shop. More retailers followed. Customers can now find dedicated sexual wellness sections at Planet Organic and Holland & Barrett health food stores, buy a pelvic floor trainer at Boots or Selfridges and yoni oils, vibrators and massagers at Oliver Bonas. Last week, Bloomingdales became the first department store in the United States to launch a sexual wellness boutique filled with environmentally friendly and body-positive products.

A sex toy from Lelo. Photography: lelo

Design is key: The most successful sex-tech start-ups create products that are visually appealing and physically pleasing. Lionness built the world’s first biofeedback vibrator, while Womanizer champions the world’s first recyclable and biodegradable sex toy. The language around them capitalizes on the distinctly woo-woo tone that the wellness industries, whether focused on sleep, skincare, or meditation, have mastered over the past decade.

Chloe Macintosh, founder of the free sexual wellness app Kama, which teaches conscious sex, described her new mission as more than a business, but a social movement. The former Creative Director of Soho House Group has built a platform that is quickly becoming a supermarket of sex, love and intimacy backed by models and sexist activists such as Daisy Lowe and Munroe Bergdorf.

There are tutorials and sex practices designed to help users better understand their body for maximum pleasure. When your brain is motivated by pleasure and drawn to pleasurable experiences, you start to feel better, says Macintosh. This is the reason why we focus on creating a pleasure practice at Kama, it is really a way to create balance in our systems. We often view pleasure in terms of our access to material things, but pleasure and desire are the engines of our evolution, so it is important that we connect with them if we are to create a healthy and sustainable world.

Merchandising personal pleasure and linking it to protecting the planet sounds like a bold statement, but users are ecstatic and vocal on social media. Many willingly share selfies and comments with Kama, Smile Makers, and Leo, all brands that want to be seen as built communities rather than just customers around their products.

Sex toys are still considered a taboo, Allen said at the launch of his Womanizer last fall. The only way to make matters less taboo is to talk about them openly, frequently, and without shame or guilt.

