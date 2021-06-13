No one will watch GB news. that’s the point





Will GB News, a new TV channel launched today, offer an antidote to the BBC’s propaganda as its founders claim? Or will it bolster reactionary rights by proving the final Americanization of British news, as some critics fear? Or both? And who will see? About 6,500 hours of original news, comments and discussions are planned per year. Programs range from GB News and an interview program with spectator chairman Andrew Neil called Andrew Neil, and prime time news to cultural commentator Andrew Doyle’s Free Speech Nation, the country’s toughest debate.

GB news on paper is an anachronism. Anchor-based television is provided free of charge and is advertising-funded. It’s hard not to question the model’s commercial prospects, especially when compared to News UK TV, a new Murdoch-owned rolling news service canned earlier this year. In many ways, it was less ambitious than GB News. It would have benefited from News UK’s existing resources: journalists, general infrastructure and cross-promotion across Murdochs newspapers and radio stations. The combination of these advantages will make you think what News UK has to offer in a purely commercial way is much lower risk than GB News, says Patrick Barwise, Professor Emeritus of Management and Marketing at London Business School.

However, in a statement, News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks explained that while there was a demand for alternative news offerings, the cost of running a rolling news channel was substantial and the project was not commercially viable as a result. You need to launch a product that’s right for the digital age, Brooks concluded.

This digital element is probably less dramatic than what Brooks suggests. The idea that television news was dead resonated for a while in 1995. Nicholas Negroponte, head of the MIT Media Lab, argued that the television industry will disappear at the beginning of the millennium and tend to focus on innovation rather than technology-based. use. People still watch TV news. They also see other forms of news. People are exaggerating the scope and speed of these changes tremendously, says Barwise. If it’s an obvious cut, as she suggests, then why were you looking at it in the first place? So these are obviously fairly precisely judged, precisely balanced judgments with a lot of uncertainty.

Nevertheless, this trend is directionally true and, as Alex Barker pointed out, most news channels in Europe either suffer losses or receive state support. For example, Sky News, the last new channel launched in the UK, is losing around 40 million a year. At least, Murdochs’ decision could indicate GB News’ motives. This reinforces my view that GB News is a political project, not a commercial one, Barwise says.

Fox is another erroneous comparison, both commercially and politically. Economics is different. GB News highlighted the lean model. It aims to keep annual operating costs at 25m, and the budget is primarily geared towards the salaries of star anchors. Fox runs similarly slim models, but crucially, as James O’Malley points out, GB News does not rely on sponsorship deals and cable rates.

From a political point of view, extreme partisans at Foxs level will not fly away from the UK if Ofcom does the job. The GB Newss lineup highlights the balance between more extreme personalities like The Suns Dan Wootton and relatively reserved anchors like the BBC’s Simon McCoy. Consider how different Sky and Fox News are despite Murdoch owns both. And Fox News actually had a UK channel on Sky until 2017 that aired in the UK, which had trouble with Ofcom with Trump’s coverage. The ratings were poor and eventually the air was cut.

