Drop in Covid testing in US will make virus harder to track, experts say





As coronavirus tests continue to decline in the United States, public health experts warn the trend will make it harder for the country to identify outbreaks and track the spread of highly contagious variants.

Daily coronavirus tests in the United States peaked in mid-January at around 1.8 million. Since then, the number has dropped by more than half, to an average of around 700,000 tests per day, according to a New York Times database.

Experts say part of the drop is due to vaccinations, which have reduced community spread. Fewer people with symptoms mean fewer people need to be tested. But experts also say pandemic fatigue is a likely contributor.

Viral variants are spread in a US population that is only 43% fully vaccinated. With states reopening and travel resuming, experts say collecting accurate data remains essential to tackle the virus.

Were not on top of that, said Dr. Susan Butler-Wu, associate professor of clinical pathology at the University of Southern California. Testing is really essential because you are flying blind without it.

This is especially true in parts of the southern United States, where vaccination rates are low, added Dr Butler-Wu.

Testing has declined despite being much more widely available than at the height of the pandemic in 2020, when Americans would sometimes wait for it for hours and then spend days or weeks waiting for the results. The wide availability of antigen testing means results can now arrive in as little as 15 minutes.

Experts are urging those who are not vaccinated or who remain at high risk due to underlying health issues to continue to get tested. But they warn that frequent testing is not a substitute for vaccination.

Without a vaccine, you put yourself in danger, said Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. This virus will find you if you are not vaccinated and you continue to have contact with people throughout the community.

Testing and public health experts say the virus will become endemic, which means it will circulate at low levels for the foreseeable future. Mara G. Aspinall, a professor at Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, said some in the field were discussing other testing methods to track outbreaks, including examining sewage for signs that infections could be present in a community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos