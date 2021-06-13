



The government acknowledged that ministers and officials could set messages to be deleted immediately, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

This has been confirmed by growing concerns that self-destructive messages are being used to evade scrutiny of decision-making processes, including key issues such as government responses to the coronavirus.

In a letter from the Department of Digital, Cultural, Media and Sports (DCMS) to Citizens, a nonprofit organization in response to a request for freedom of information, says: Instant Messaging (via Google Workspace) can be used in preference to email for day-to-day communications that don’t require keeping records of communications.

Chat messages are kept for 90 days to give employees the opportunity to record real conversations, after which they are permanently deleted. Users can also turn off logging. That is, the message is deleted when the chat session is over.

The letter states that the use of other instant messaging platforms is governed by DCMS’s Guidelines for Using Collaborative Tools, which are also provided, but do not contain references or limitations to self-destructive messaging services.

Transparency activists have been alerted to WhatsApp’s government culture. Citizens threatened to take legal action that using these features would prevent them from performing the necessary legal checks as to whether the messages should be kept for posterity. As a result, information useful for public investigation or within the scope of the FOI request may be lost.

Citizens believe that information from the DCMS, which has been targeted because of its accountability to national archives and public records, proves that there are inadequate safeguards to prevent such scenarios.

Managing Director Clara Maguire risks permanent loss of critical files for Covid policy and other key areas of UK history unless ministers and officials take urgent action to ensure records are not erased. It would be a tragedy.

Governing by a vanishing message is completely democratically unacceptable. Frankly, surprisingly, the government has had a policy for years that allows ministers and officials to delete instant messages whenever they want. If the government does not resolve this issue within 14 days, meet in court.

DCMS’s letter says the code of practice for records management is being updated, but Cori Crider, director of Foxglove, a campaign law group that supports citizens in legal tenders, said existing policies are hopeless and delayed.

Preserving entire government records is illegal because nothing happens, she said. It is not good to say that they are fixing it now because the citizens have threatened to take legal action. This issue should be fixed yesterday. The government should immediately send a message to all of its officials to tell everyone to stop using delete message settings for government work before more important evidence is irretrievably lost.

The government approached for comment.

