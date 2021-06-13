After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps faith in US Olympic trials





May 15, 2021; Irvine, California, United States; Trayvon Bromell (United States) wins the 100m in 9.92 in the track and field competition at a World Athletics Continental Tour competition at Crean Lutheran High School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Almost five years after leaving the track at the Rio Games with a torn Achilles, Trayvon Bromell attributes his remarkable comeback to one thing: an act of God.

The devoutly religious sprinter suffered a litany of injuries on and off the track during his 25 years: breaking both knees and fracturing his arm and hip, before the crucial 2016 injury that threatened his career and sent him on a journey of several years. recovery.

The fact that he’s competing again after a two-year hiatus is testament to his drive to succeed. That he was the favorite to win the 100 meters in Tokyo is enough to make anyone believe.

“People want to do it all, you know, luck – No. Science – No. I’m sorry,” he told Reuters ahead of the Olympic track trials in the United States which begins this week.

“Every doctor I’ve seen in the past two years has said to me, ‘No, you won’t be back in great shape. You won’t be able to perform what you ran years ago.’ And God said ‘No’. “

He arrives in Eugene, Oregon this week with a best time of 9.77 seconds in the men’s 100 meters – the only event he will compete in the trials in – securing him a spot on the United States squad. .

It’s a tantalizing chance to fill the void left by Jamaican Usain Bolt, who retired in 2017 with eight Olympic gold medals as the world’s most famous and beloved sprinter.

But as the athletic world eagerly awaits the crowning of a worthy heir to Bolt’s legacy, Bromell has made it clear that his focus lies elsewhere.

“For me, personally, it’s all about the goal. I don’t think of any medals. I don’t think of any time, I don’t think of what people see or any of that,” Bromell said. , which adopted a policy of “no days off” on the road to Tokyo.

It’s an approach that has certainly paid off, as he pulled off his second performance in under 10 seconds of the year last month at Track Meet in Irvine, Calif. Read more

“People don’t get it, you can’t stop moving. You can’t just stop and be complacent. So for me every day is a chore,” he said.

“For me, every day is another day to prepare when God presents you with this opportunity.”

The United States Olympic Track and Field Trials begin Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

