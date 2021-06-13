



UK manufacturers are likely to receive less protection from trade regulators on cheaper imports than they would under the EU system after Brexit, the people running the new organization said.

The Trade Zone Empire (TRA) has already eliminated “protective” tariffs in more than 50 locations since the UK left the EU, CEO Oliver Griffiths told The Financial Times.

“We set the expectation in our business plan that there would be about four cases per year,” he said. Brussels started 16 cases in 2019 and took action in 12 areas.

The block has active defenses in over 100 locations. Some were against goods not produced in the UK. The UK continues to review only 43 of them all.

The independent arm-length body TRA on Friday recommended cutting tariffs on nine out of 19 categories of Chinese steel, a decision British industry has called a “hammer blow.”

The EU imposed an anti-dumping duty of 25% in 2018. However, the TRA found that imports to the UK did not soar and this was a necessary condition to sustain the levy. The EU and US continue to impose obligations.

TRA Chairman Simon Walker said the bill establishing the body was “suitable for a pirate, global UK” in favor of free trade.

The law states that International Trade Minister Liz Truss’s recommendation to cut tariffs on one sector is irreversible. If she doesn’t accept it, all tariffs on the sector under review will be lifted.

Even if it turns out that import subsidies harm domestic producers, tariffs will be set at a lower level than in the EU. Set to the lower of the damage level or subsidy

“It’s very different from the US and Japan, where we have tariffs to protect certain industries,” Walker said.

The next cases the TRA is considering include tariffs on frozen Turkish trout and US biodiesel.

The TRA, launched on June 1, applies a purely economic benefit test to determine whether tariffs are necessary.

Griffith compared this to the Competitive Markets Authority, which regulates fair competition in the country.

According to WTO regulations, action can be taken for three reasons: One is to speculate on goods in the UK at a price lower than the normal price of the country to which they are exported.

The second is to protect the industry from state subsidized income, and the third is to protect against sudden surges in income.

Griffith said he will soon be busy on both fronts. One is the role of governments such as China and Russia in supporting exporting countries.

The other is massive state subsidies provided to businesses to survive the global pandemic and reduce carbon emissions.

“The biggest problem in world trade is the systematic risk of non-market economies. The other is the amount of subsidies that can enter the global economy to reach net zero,” Griffiths said. “There will be a tremendous focus on trade remedies in the years to come.”

TRA has 120 staff, 23 of which lack full complement staff. Walker said some of the people he joined have left in the long Brexit process and the deal has been delayed until December 2020.

After joining the EU for 40 years, he admitted that “there is a lack of expertise in this country” on trade policy. “We have gained as much expertise as possible from other countries, especially Australia.”

