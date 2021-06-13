After 15 months, cruises from the United States resume navigation this summer





JACKSONVILLE, Florida The cruise industry has been hit hard by the pandemic with 15 months without cruising on the water.

Celebrity Cruises announced last week that it has received clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin seven-night Caribbean crossings from Port Everglades to Fort Lauderdale starting June 26. More ships are expected to depart Florida in July.

Most cruises are expected to resume by the end of the summer, and details on whether and how passengers will need to prove they are vaccinated – which is prohibited by Florida law as of the 1st of January. July – are still under development.

Margie Jordan, a travel agent, said people wanted to go on a cruise as soon as possible.

The calls increase as more guidelines are heard, allowing vessels to exit fairly quickly. The phones rang, Jordan said.

News4Jax published a poll on Twitter, and 79% said they would not go on a cruise while 21% would.

It’s been a long time for those who are diehard cruisers, said travel agent Margie Jordan. They don’t give up. They are ready to go today if they could.

Jordan said she has received a lot of calls from people wanting to book cruises.

With all this time that we haven’t been on cruises, you would think travelers are being disheartened, Jordan said.

Cruise ships have not sailed the ocean for 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, to make up for lost time, cruises charge more for tickets.

The price is going to be a bit higher than what we normally see at this time of year, Jordan said.

Jordan said a cruise ship, the Celebrity Millennium, had already set sail this month. However, two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenniums’ first post-pandemic trip have tested positive for the coronavirus, although the company has demanded that everyone on board be vaccinated.

The governor of the US Virgin Islands, a popular cruise destination, is worried about what the return of the ships will mean for his people.

Having travelers who weren’t sure to be vaccinated or at least tested is traumatic, and when you talk about places like these little islands, they have a hospital, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said.

Jordan said there was something people should keep in mind before booking a cruise.

There should be realistic expectations of shutting down an entire industry, Jordan said. I don’t think there will be a time when a ship is not at risk of COVID.

Jordan said most cruises will take place by late summer or fall. She expects the cruise to return to normal season early next year.

