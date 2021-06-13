Biden says US ‘back to table’ after G-7 summit





US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Middle East conflict from the White House May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States has made progress in restoring its credibility on the world stage following a three-day summit of the Group of Seven Wealthy Nations.

“We have just concluded what has been an extraordinary and collaborative and productive meeting of the G7,” Biden said at a press conference on the final day of the Cornwall County summit in the southwest of the UK. .

“Everyone around the table understood and understood both the gravity and the challenges we face and the responsibility of our proud democracies to engage and act for the rest of the world,” the president said. .

Leaders gathered over the weekend to discuss common challenges and chart potential paths forward, with climate change, the economy, the coronavirus pandemic, technology and geopolitics being the main topics of discussion. It was the first in-person G-7 summit in almost two years.

Biden said on Sunday that leaders were excited the United States was “back at the table” to work together to address global challenges.

“The lack of past participation and full commitment has been noticed significantly, not only by the leaders of these countries but by the people of the G-7 countries,” said the President. “America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations who share our deepest values.”

Biden announced Thursday that his administration will provide 500 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to countries struggling with supply shortages. The president said the United States would provide doses “unconditionally”.

The United States has come under pressure to share its vaccine supply with poorer countries, as the gap between rich and poor countries’ access to vaccines grows wider and economists and experts doctors warn of the dire consequences of such inequality.

“We value the inherent dignity of all. In times of turmoil, Americans reach out to lend a hand,” the president said Thursday. Biden also said the United States could potentially contribute an additional 1 billion doses to the world in the coming years.

Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also agreed on Thursday on a new “Atlantic Charter”, recalling the spirit of the two countries’ alliance during World War II and referring to a 1941 political declaration made by Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt who envisioned a post-war world.

The new charter aims to cement trade, travel and technology ties between the United States and the United Kingdom, and is widely seen as a new dedication to their “special relationship” after four years of “America’s policies. ‘first’ from former President Donald Trump who put a lot of strain on many people. of the oldest American alliances.

The G-7 is made up of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The EU, which sends the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, also participates. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to participate this year.

The President’s trip across the Atlantic also includes a meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle and her participation in her first NATO summit as head of state. Biden is due to meet with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos