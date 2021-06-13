New G7 measures to keep people safer from climate disasters





The UK, Germany and the US today announced new measures to protect the world’s most vulnerable communities from the impacts of climate change.

The assistance package, which includes a new UK fund of 120 million and a new German fund of 125 million, will enable a faster response to vulnerable people in the face of extreme weather and climate-related disasters.

Pre-arranged funds for vulnerable communities will help build the systems needed to quickly reach the poorest people, such as payments in the event of a harvest failure.

This will help protect those most at risk and reduce the loss and damage to communities, infrastructure and livelihoods caused by climate change. This should make progress in helping poor communities adapt to climate change ahead of the UK hosting the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November 2021.

The UK and Germany will also invest these funds into regional disaster protection initiatives across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific to protect the lives and livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable from climate risks. This support contributes to the InsuResilience Global Partnerships Vision 2025 and the Risk Informed Early Action Partnership (REAP). These are the two major global coalitions working to reduce the impact of disasters.

It has also confirmed that the US will join the UK, Germany and other G7 countries as members of the InsuResilience Global Partnership and REAP.

Together, this joint action represents real new support for countries at the forefront of climate change and humanitarian disaster.

As climate change worsens, the severity and frequency of severe weather and climate-related natural disasters are increasing. Developing countries, women, girls and other often marginalized groups are the worst affected.

This means that many communities in the most vulnerable world are at the forefront. Slowly occurring disasters such as extreme weather and drought and rising sea levels are not only life-threatening, but can also cause loss and damage to the natural environment as well as critical infrastructure. From hurricanes and heavy rains in the Caribbean and Pacific to droughts and harvest failures in Africa, climate change could put more than 100 million people below the poverty line by 2030.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said:

Combating climate change is one of the greatest threats of our time. Without action, more than 100 million people could be pushed below the poverty line by 2030. This joint action by the UK, US and Germany could help us respond faster to extreme weather and climate. -Related disasters in countries facing climate change.

German Development Minister Gerd Mller said:

Climate change is a reality, and even in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must not miss this fact. It is important that the UK G7 presidency has made climate action the focus of the summit. As the most responsible people for climate change, we must take responsibility for its consequences. Droughts in Africa, floods in Asia for the poorest, and these climate disasters often mean losing their livelihoods. However, less than 5% of damage is covered by insurance in these countries. With our new commitments, we are taking important steps to protect 500 million people in developing countries from the impacts of climate change by 2025. This means that emergency programs can provide quick and specific assistance to those affected when disaster strikes.

Ambassador Samantha Power, Manager at USAID, said:

Investing in helping communities adapt and become more resilient to climate change is not the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do. Every time we invest in adaptation and resilience, we can save $3 on humanitarian aid in times of crisis.

Nigel Clarke, DPhil, MP, Minister of Finance and Public Services Jamaicas said:

It has become increasingly clear that disaster risk financing is key to fiscal and debt sustainability. The Jamaican government therefore welcomes the G7’s new commitment to disaster risk financing. This will help build resilience to climate change and financial impacts. Jamaica is implementing a multi-tiered strategy of risk transfer. This proactive financial plan provides financial resources to help reduce the Jamaicas sovereign risk premium and cover emergency costs associated with natural disasters and other climate shocks.

The new action package was announced after the G7 Leaders Summit at Carbis Bay in Cornwall, UK. This is an agreement reached last month by the G7 countries to support efforts to respond to the risk of famine and other humanitarian disasters and the growing threat of loss and damage, and to make people safer from disasters through early warning, better preparedness and early warning. It is based on promises. action. This is in addition to measures aimed at increasing the finances countries need to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

More Information The new support announced today follows the G7 leader’s commitment to climate finance goals of $100 billion, particularly for increased funding for early action and disaster risk management. InsuResilience Global Partnership www.insuresilience.org is a global initiative to increase climate resilience in developing countries and protect the lives and livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable from the effects of disasters. Bringing together more than 100 partners from G20 and V20 countries, civil society, international organizations, the private sector and academia to achieve Vision 2025, which includes protecting 500 million poor and vulnerable people from climate and disaster shocks by 2025. Currently, the InsuResilience Global Partnership operates with 22 programs in approximately 100 countries. InsuResilience was able to protect 137 million poor and vulnerable people from climate and disaster risks in 2020 alone. For more information [www.insuresilience-solutions-fund.org/] (https://www.insuresilience-solutions-fund.org/) Launched at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September 2019, the Risk Information Early Action Partnership (REAP) aims to engage stakeholders in the climate, humanitarian and development communities by 2025. It aims to make billions of people safe from disasters. For more information about REAP goals and membership, visit www.early-action-reap.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos