Shell plans to sell stakes in America’s largest oil field





A cyclist walks past oil silos at the Royal Dutch Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Peter Boer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its stakes in the United States’ largest oil field for possible sale as the company seeks to focus on its most profitable oil and gas assets and increase low-cost investments. carbon emission, according to sources close with the material.

The sale could include some or all of Shell’s approximately 260,000 acres (105,200 hectares) in the Permian Basin, located primarily in Texas. The holdings could be worth up to $ 10 billion, the sources said, on condition of anonymity, as the talks are private.

CNBC has independently confirmed that a sale is not imminent, but ongoing talks with a buyer or potentially multiple buyers are underway. Part of the area in question is part of a joint venture with Occidental.

Shell declined to comment.

Shell is one of the largest oil companies in the world, all of which have come under pressure from investors to reduce investment in fossil fuels in order to stem the changes in the global climate caused by carbon emissions. Shell, BP Plc and TotalEnergies have pledged to reduce their emissions by investing more in renewable energies while divesting certain stakes in oil and gas.

Mergers and acquisitions in America’s main shale deposit have surged in the past year, with some companies looking to strengthen their holdings and others looking to take advantage of rising prices to sell. U.S. oil futures have risen 49% this year to nearly $ 72 a barrel, more than double their 2020 low as demand for oil has returned with the pandemic ebbing.

Earlier this year, Shell set out one of the most ambitious climate strategies in the industry, with the goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023, 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by 2050 from 2016 levels. However, a Dutch court said last month that Shell’s efforts were not enough, ordering it to cut its emissions by 45% of by 2030 compared to 2019 levels.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that investment in new fossil fuel projects would have to stop immediately if consumers were to meet UN-backed targets to limit global warming. climate.

Oil majors, including Shell, say the world will need substantial new investment in oil and gas for a few years to meet demand for fuels and chemicals.

Shell’s oil and gas production in the Permian from platforms operated and not operated by the company averaged 193,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, or about 6% of its total production that year, according to its website.

The Permian produces about 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, or about 40% of overall United States production.

More deals could take place this year, with Chevron, Exxon Mobil and others looking to get rid of unwanted assets and raise funds, industry experts say. Last week, Occidental Petroleum agreed to sell part of its Permian stake to Colgate Energy for $ 508 million in order to reduce its debt.

Most of the Permian deals this year have been for between $ 7,000 and $ 12,000 an acre, said Andrew Dittmar, mergers and acquisitions analyst at energy researcher Enverus.

The increase in activity pushed up prices. In April, DoublePoint Energy was sold to Pioneer Natural Resources for about $ 40,000 an acre, a level not seen since producers’ rush from 2014 to 2016 to take positions in the Permian.

Several smaller shale companies, including Independence Energy, owned by KKR, have combined this year. Lack of interest in oil IPOs have private equity owners aiming to increase production while waiting for investor interest in new offerings.

– CNBC’s Brian Sullivan contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos