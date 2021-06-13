Biden, working with U.S. allies, pledges to take on China, Russia





Biden has repeatedly stated that his goal is not to clash with opponents but to find compromise points. Nonetheless, he said, when leaders fail to act with behavior that meets international standards, the United States will respond and hold countries accountable.

How we act, if we unite as democracies, is going to determine whether our grandchildren look back 15 years from now and say, have they stepped up their efforts? Are democracies as relevant and as powerful as they have been? Biden said.

On Sunday, the world’s wealthy democracies agreed to question China’s economic policies and human rights after spending days arguing over how to explicitly reprimand the country in a joint statement.

China must start acting more responsibly in terms of international human rights and transparency standards, Biden said. Transparency is important at all levels.

The president, who was in a hurry to know whether world leaders had taken enough action against China, noted that China was not mentioned the last time the G-7 leaders met. What I think you’re going to see is deal directly with China, he said.

Biden is now traveling to Brussels, where he will hold several meetings with NATO and summits with leaders of the European Union and the European Council, in part to talk about Russia before meeting with that country’s leader, the President. Vladimir Poutine, one-on-one in Geneva.

Biden said at his press conference that he agreed with Putin’s recent assessment that US-Russian relations were at their lowest, but he also defended his response to Putin’s actions and his decision to meet him.

I think he’s right to say it’s a low point, and it depends on how he reacts to acting in accordance with international standards, which in many cases he hasn’t done. -he declares.

Biden and Putin will meet in Switzerland on Wednesday before Biden gives his own press conferences after the meeting.

I don’t want to be distracted by, Did they shake hands? Who spoke the most? and the rest, Biden said. He can say what the meeting was about, and I’ll say what I think the meeting was about.

Putin, in an interview with NBC on Friday, said Russia’s relations with the United States had deteriorated to their lowest point in recent years.

Biden has been criticized for even suggesting a meeting with Putin after his allegations of election interference, human rights violations and cyber attacks. But the president said he would not hesitate to challenge Putin on this behavior while negotiating on other issues, such as climate change, rebuilding Syria and arms cuts.

This is to tell me very clearly what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia, he said. Were not looking for conflict. We seek to resolve actions that we deem inconsistent with international standards.

But Biden has been blunt about the Americas’ inability to change Putin’s behavior through measures such as sanctions, which have not worked in the past.

Let me put it this way: Russia has engaged in activities that we believe are contrary to international standards, but it has also solved real problems that it will find difficult to solve, he said. declared.

Biden said Putin’s openness to trading cybercriminals with the United States was potentially a good sign of progress and he would be prepared to do so.

But in an exchange with reporters on Air Force One later Sunday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified Bidens’ comments about a potential cybercriminal swap. Sullivan said Biden did not agree to an exchange, but instead said Putin should be held responsible for harboring cybercriminals. It’s not trading or trading or anything like that, Sullivan said.

During his first press conference on his first trip abroad as president, Biden repeatedly pointed out that the United States is returning to playing a leadership role in foreign affairs, seeking to stand out without saying the name of Trump. European leaders largely agreed last week, saluting him warmly in part because some were relieved that they no longer had to deal with Trump.

America is back at the table, Biden said. The lack of past participation and full commitment has been noticed significantly, not only by the leaders of these countries, but by the citizens of the G-7 countries. And America is back in the business of leading the world alongside nations that share our most deeply held values.

Myah Ward reported from North Carolina.

