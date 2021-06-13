Boris Johnson Ends G7 Summit With Pledge To Protect Britain’s Integrity | G7





Boris Johnson worked to ease diplomatic rifts with the EU on Brexit as the foreign secretary closed the G7 summit on Sunday after accusing EU leaders of making insulting comments about Northern Ireland.

Tensions over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol are casting a shadow over the G7 summit this weekend. EU leaders have had the opportunity to personally urge Johnson to ensure that the deal is fully implemented.

At a press conference at the end of the summit, the prime minister was careful not to escalate the line, which was further deepened following reports by Frances Emanuel Macron suggesting Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

What Im saying will do everything necessary to protect Britain’s territorial integrity, Johnson said. However, he refused to repeat Dominic Raabs’ remarks.

Raab previously claimed that he had heard from one or more EU figures suggesting that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK. The various EU figures here in Carbis Bay frankly defined Northern Ireland as a separate country for months and years, he said.

Raab said he did not understand what was being said around Northern Ireland from this point of view and what it was like to approach Northern Ireland Protocol issues from that point of view. It hurts business in both communities in Northern Ireland. It evokes deep dismay and we will not be talking about Catalonia in France or Barcelona or Corsica in that way.

After conducting a press conference at the end of his summit, Macron counterattacked, arguing that the EU fully understands Britain’s concerns about sovereignty. France never questioned British sovereignty, the integrity of British territory and respect for sovereignty.

Brexit is a child of British sovereignty and has done thousands of hours of work for European leaders. So we know very well what British sovereignty is. I don’t think there is any other country with sovereignty that other countries have spent too much time respecting. So we respect it.

And as a sign that the two sides remain in the process of clash over substantive issues, the French president reiterated the EU’s insistence that Britain-signed checks be implemented.

In the years following Brexit, we have established certain rules, protocol agreements and commercial treaties. We want them to be respected seriously, calmly and professionally. That’s all, said Macron. This weekend, European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen and European Council Chairman Charles Michel delivered the same message to Johnson.

Dialogue between officials is expected to resume this week with a new attempt to devise a practical solution to the confrontation, but both sides claim the ball is in different courts.

The Northern Ireland Protocol is intended to prevent tight borders on the island of Ireland while still allowing trade between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to flow freely. It has to do with the UK accepting that some checks will be made in the Irish Sea. But the government now argues that the EU is too naive in its interpretation of complex transactions.

Johnson threatened to suspend the protocol by invoking Article 16 on Saturday, which could be triggered if there are serious economic, social or environmental difficulties that may persist or a trade can be diverted.

On Saturday night, the Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson was trying to explain his frustration by asking the French president what he would do if he couldn’t move sausages from Toulouse to Paris.

Macron argued that the comparison didn’t work because Paris and Toulouse both belonged to the same country, erroneously suggesting that Northern Ireland did not belong to Britain.

French diplomatic sources rejected the idea that Macron misinterpreted Northern Ireland’s status, suggesting that he was simply pointing out the fact that it was divided between Britain and the sea. The prime minister is aware that Northern Ireland is not part of the UK, the source said.

Journalists at Johnson’s press conference continued to press on him for behind-the-scenes remarks reported by Mark Longs, but the prime minister adhered to a similar formula. Of course, we go on to point out that it’s all part of one big, indivisible UK.

The current conflict has earned it the nickname the Sausage Wars as the EU decides to ban cold meat crossing the Irish Sea from Britain.

The press conference clashed as England’s match against Croatia began, with some fans booing the English players on their knees at the start of the match. Johnson said he should not blame the boo directly, but instead should cheer for Britain.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos