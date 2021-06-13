Biden touts progress in restoring US credibility after G-7 summit





NEWQUAY, England (AP) President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States had reestablished its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and unite allies more closely to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and China’s business and labor practices.

As he wrapped up three days of what he called an extraordinarily collaborative and productive meeting at the top of the Group of Seven of wealthy democracies, Biden said there was genuine enthusiasm for his engagement.

The Americas are once again at the helm of the world alongside nations who share our deepest values, Biden said at a press conference before leaving Cornwall to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. I think we’ve made some progress in re-establishing American credibility with our closest friends.

The president, who is on an eight-day trip to three countries, left his mark on the G-7 by announcing a pledge to share 500 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine with the world and urging allies to do the same . Leaders on Sunday confirmed plans to donate more than a billion doses to low-income countries next year.

It’s going to be a constant project for a long time, Biden said of the global immunization campaign, adding that he hoped the world could end the pandemic in 2022 or 2023. It’s not just the right thing to do. ‘a moral point of view, Biden said, but also the right thing to do in terms of our own health.

He also said the United States may be able to donate an additional billion doses of the vaccine to the world in the coming years.

Biden also fought for the leaders’ joint statement to include specific language criticizing China’s use of forced labor and other human rights abuses as he struggled to rival Beijing. decisive competition for the 21st century. The president declined to discuss private negotiations on the provision, but said he was happy with the harsh rhetoric, though differences remain among allies over how hard to call Beijing.

Executives also embraced Bidens’ call for a 15% global minimum corporate tax rate.

Other G-7 allies have done their part in creating the impression that Biden is part of the Club and have sought to help reinforce the mantra of Bidens America is back, including adopting the slogan of his campaign to Build Back Better. the pandemic.

Most European allies had been disappointed with President Donald Trump who grumbled global pricksters and espoused an America-first policy. Biden therefore had the challenge of convincing a skeptical public that the last US administration was not the harbinger of a more island country.

Were totally on the same page, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of Biden.

Implicitly criticizing his predecessor, who said other countries should pay for the Americas’ military presence abroad, Biden said he did not view NATO as a protection racket. Biden also reported that world leaders were happy that the US president had accepted the science of climate change.

One of the things some of my colleagues told me when I was there was, well, the leadership of the United States recognizes that there is global warming, Biden said.

The president ended his day in Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union leaders on Monday and Tuesday before his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. U.S. officials said a one-on-one meeting would test whether the two could develop a constructive relationship even as Biden was set to reprimand Putin for a series of rights abuses and election interference.

Pressed during the press conference on why Putin did not change his behavior after the waves of US sanctions, Biden responded with a laugh. It’s Vladimir Putin.

The summit marked some of Bidens’ first face-to-face meetings with world leaders since taking office in January amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Frances Emmanuel Macron, with whom he first met .

Macron, 43, who took office in May 2017, a few months after Bidens’ two terms as US vice president ended, appeared to have a quick chemistry with the 78-year-old American. The two hugged and chatted animatedly as they walked together after the leaders’ photo at the start of Friday’s summit.

In remarks to reporters, Macron did not mention Trump’s name but offered an unambiguous shot at the former president. Macron noted his relief that with Biden he was now working with a US president willing to cooperate.

What you are demonstrating is that leadership is a partnership, Macron said of Biden.

During Trump’s tenure, Macron tried to find common ground, but often bristled with Trump’s nativist rhetoric.

Macron, who has worked to portray France as a greater power in recent years, has also used the rise of Trumpism to advocate for greater global European leadership.

He complained in November 2019 that a lack of American leadership was causing NATO’s brain death, insisting in an interview with The Economist that the European Union must step up and start acting as a strategic world power. Biden, in his remarks, appeared to acknowledge Macron’s concerns, noting that Western Europe provided the backbone and support for NATO.

Biden administration officials said Biden hoped to leave the summit on Sunday with a statement that included language calling on China about forced labor by Muslims and ethnic minorities in western China.

But as talks continued on Saturday, leaders said differences remained. Leaders largely agreed that more coordination on China was needed, according to an administration official who observed some of the talks and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. The official said it has become apparent that there is a specter of how far different countries are willing to go.

Canada, the UK and France have broadly endorsed the position of the Biden administrations, while Germany, Italy and the Europeans are reluctant, according to the official. White House officials have said Biden wants the G-7 countries to speak with one voice about China’s human rights abuses.

We must be able to deal with China in all these areas from a position of strength and from a united position. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told CBS News Face the Nation on Sunday. I think what the president has been able to do in recent days is to bring countries together to deal with some of the challenges posed by China.

During the summit, Biden also met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the press conference, Biden briefly confused Syria and Libya when he described the importance of providing humanitarian aid to countries torn by civil war. It was among a handful of verbal missteps the president made.

Biden then left en route to Windsor Castle for a private audience with the Queen becoming the 13th president to meet the 95-year-old monarch.

