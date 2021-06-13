U.S.-China trade war still hurts Ohio family businesses





WASHINGTON The long-awaited tariff policy review by Biden administrations cannot come soon enough for an Ohio bedding maker, which says it is being pummeled by US taxes on imported Chinese feathers.

The family business, Down-lite International Inc., secured an import duty exclusion last spring after arguing that there are few places other than China where it can get the feathers it has. need to stuff quilts, comforters and other bedding.

The exclusions that were given to Down-lite and thousands of other U.S. companies, however, expired late last year, and the U.S. Trade Representatives Office said it would not consider to grant further exclusions until he completes a top-down review of tariffs on these and other Chinese imports imposed by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, no tariff has ever been imposed on many finished bedding products from China, such as down comforters and quilts, mattress covers, quilts and sleeping bags, putting Down-lite at a disadvantage. compared to its Chinese competitors in many of the company’s key products.

It’s basically about helping the Chinese right now while hurting American manufacturing, said Josh Werthaiser, president of the Down-lites feathers and down division.

In April, more than 100 House members and nearly 40 senators from both parties called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to reinstate a process to request tariff exemptions.

We support efforts to challenge inequalities in our trade relations with China, senators wrote. In doing so, we recognize a practical reality that some inputs for US manufacturers and small businesses remain unavailable outside of China.

The trade representatives office did not respond to a request for comment. Asked about expired exclusions at a Senate hearing last month, Tai said the issue would be considered as part of a broader review of Chinese policy.

Tariffs and the opt-out process will be a critical part of this review through which we will solicit solid feedback from the public, Congress and all who are affected by it, she said.

Down-lite has paid more than $ 500,000 in tariffs since the exclusions expired, said Mr Werthaiser, whose family has been in the down business for over a century and founded Down-lite in 1983.

The Mason, Ohio Company manufactures plush down comforters and blankets, down comforters, mattress toppers and other types of bedding, sold in a variety of sizes, such as under the Charter Club label at Macys, or in partnership. with brands such as Tommy Bahama, Eddie Bauer and others. The products can be found in thousands of hotels around the world. The company also processes down it imports for other industries, such as manufacturers of furniture or sleeping bags and outerwear.

Although there is a tariff on pillows from China, other trading partners can also import this finished product duty free.

Business is seasonal, and employment at the US Down-lites facilities in Ohio and North Carolina is typically between 375 and 425 people. Currently, the workforce is around 325.

Down-lite tariffs will be worsened by the loss of business to Chinese rivals, who have a significant price advantage since they currently do not face tariffs on many products, company executives say. .

If that doesn’t change, I’m very confident to tell you that we need to move production overseas, and that will cost us, in our communities, at least 60 to 75 jobs, said Joe Crawford, Managing Director of Down- lites.

China has been a challenge for many U.S. furniture, textiles, and furnishings companies since it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

It started out as a trickle, but really turned into a tidal wave about 15 or 20 years ago, Mr Crawford said.

Down-lite was able to hang on because of a weird advantage: the softness of its bedding. Chinese labor was so cheap for so long that many products could be made there, loaded efficiently into container ships, and still sold at a lower price than American products.

But fluffy bedding muddies that equation. An entire container contains a relatively small amount of finished down comforters, only about 1,000 or 1,500, Werthaiser said. The same container can hold up to 10,000 cartridge cases. You can compress the raw feathers, but if you compress the finished bedding too much for shipping, it ruins it.

Our stuff, you want it fluffy, Mr Werthaiser said. We’ve always been able to repel by tucking in the compressed down and feathers, blowing it into our pillows here or into other bedding.

But even then, he said, it was difficult to compete and the tariffs became a tipping point.

A duvet cover is prepared at the Down-lite factory.

Former President Donald Trump imposed a series of tariffs on Chinese products in an attempt to reduce the trade deficit with China and help American manufacturers. The two countries signed a trade deal in 2020, but the United States maintained tariffs on Chinese products as leverage to force China to implement trade secret protections and purchase commitments under the framework. of the agreement.

The Trump administration first considered imposing tariffs on feathers as part of its third tariff bracket in 2018. Mr. Werthaiser traveled to Washington to argue his case at USTR hearings and felt he was convincing when the product was withdrawn.

But when tensions escalated with China in 2019, feathers were added to the Down-lite list to pursue an exclusion.

Among other things, the company had to prove that it had no other viable source for goose and duck feathers, which are largely a by-product of birds raised for meat.

Over 85% of total waterfowl consumption is due to domestic meat consumption in China; thus, they control the vast majority of the global supply chain, the company said in its filing with the USTR. The United States, on the other hand, produces only about 1% of these feathers.

Companies filed more than 52,000 requests for tariff exclusions, and nearly 46,000 were refused, with USTR arguing that the companies could find other sources, or that they had failed to demonstrate that their business would be compromised.

In March 2020, the USTR accepted Down-lites’ arguments and granted them an exclusion and a refund of fares already paid.

But the outgoing Trump administration has allowed almost all exclusions to expire by the end of 2020, except for a hundred items deemed medically necessary, such as face masks used to prevent the spread of Covid- 19.

The colorful bags contain raw down and feathers used by Down-lite.

Down-lite and other companies that have been granted exclusions have assumed that the Biden administration will quickly reinstate the exclusions or remove tariffs altogether. Instead, the tariffs remained in effect pending the review.

They are very upset, said Robert Leo, a partner at Meeks, Sheppard, Leo & Pillsbury, who worked with Down-lite on his exclusion request. He also represents the Home Fashion Products Association, some of whose members have also been harmed by the expiration of exclusions.

They were producing jobs in the United States, they were exporting from the United States, and it took that breath away and gave it to their Chinese competitors, he said. They are not Walmart where they can go back to the Chinese manufacturers and say no you have to pay the tariffs. They are family businesses, so they had to absorb that.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at [email protected]

