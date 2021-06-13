Unvaccinated passengers in the UK may be subject to extended self-isolation periods.





An additional 315 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the state, according to the Department of Health.

There are 62 people in hospitals and 22 in intensive care units, which are related to the disease.

Meanwhile, passengers traveling from the UK who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 may face longer home quarantine periods due to serious concerns about the spread of the Delta strain.

Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said there would be some changes. [to rules on quarantine and travel] The change will not be dramatic, although it reflects the concerns and risks that the delta variant represents under the plans the government is considering.

We are trying to strike a balance between protecting the UK and our shared travel areas as much as possible because it is so important and very real and strong public health evidence, the minister said.

The delta strain originated in India and is now the dominant strain in the UK.

The spread of the more contagious strain is likely to delay the full reopening of British society and economy, a decision on which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday.

In the republic, a government decision is expected after the cabinet discusses the matter this week, which is expected to increase restrictions, particularly for passengers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Secretary Stephen Donnelly met over the weekend with Coveney, Transportation Secretary Eamon Ryan and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Coveney attended a meeting of the British-Irish Council on Friday in Lough Erne, Co Fermanagh, where he heard input from the first Ministers of Wales and Scotland. They are very concerned about the delta variant, or many of you probably know it as the Indian variant. So we must do our best to slow the spread of this strain to Ireland to a minimum and do what we can to protect it, he told the RTs program this week.

Obviously I think the fully vaccinated people are in a different category in the UK in terms of travel than the unvaccinated people.

He acknowledged that the health minister would make recommendations to the government, which could potentially affect unvaccinated passengers arriving from the UK. I don’t want to announce anything today, but I want to say we are taking this seriously.

Current regulations require passengers to self-quarantine at home, and PCR tests must pass five days after arrival.

regional air routes

Coveney also said he was absolutely certain that Stobart Air would look for other airlines for regional air service on the Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal routes after it stopped trading.

The airline operated 12 routes for Aerlingus, but announced on Saturday that it would appoint a liquidator. Aer Lingus will reopen five routes and BA CityFlyer says it will operate two routes for at least next week.

The Dublin-Kerry and Dublin-Donegal routes have not yet resumed, but Coveney is confident that both regional routes will resume, although a conversation about subsidy levels is needed.

He said there is currently no shortage of planes and operators, and emphasized that regional connections are really important to this government.

Mr. Kovney said the government is spending a significant amount of money on taxpayers to subsidize routes between Dublin and Kerry and between Dublin and Donegal.

The government provides $7 million in civil service obligations annually to operate the route.

When interviewer Justin McCarthy asked if the government would increase subsidies for these operations, Coveney said he couldn’t make that promise, but he said it was a matter for the transport minister, in consultation with the government.

In Northern Ireland, there are no more Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Stormonts Health Department during the last 24-hour reporting period.

Another 70 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded.

The department said a total of 1,863,974 vaccines were administered. PA further report

