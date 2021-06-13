Gottlieb says Delta virus variant is likely to become a dominant US strain





Washington – Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that a strain of coronavirus known as the Delta variant is likely to become the dominant source of new infections in the United States and could lead to new outbreaks in the fall, unvaccinated Americans being most at risk.

“Right now in the United States, that represents about 10% of infections. It doubles every two weeks,” Gottlieb said on “Face the Nation.” “That doesn’t mean we’re going to see a surge in infections, but it does mean it’s going to take over. And I think the risk is really in the fall that it could explode a new epidemic before the fall. “

The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first discovered in India and is one of three related strains. He became infamous for his ability to overtake and replicate faster than other variants in his line.

Gottlieb says the Delta strain will continue to spread, citing new data from prominent British epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, who told reporters last week that the variant is around 60% more transmissible than the original B.1.1 variant. 7 first found in the United States. Kingdom.

However, Gottlieb said COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States and abroad appear to be effective in containing the Delta variant, stressing the importance of the public vaccination campaign.

“The mRNA vaccine appears to be very effective, two doses of this vaccine against this variant. The viral vector vaccines from J&J and AstraZeneca also appear to be approximately 60% effective. The mRNA vaccines are approximately 88% effective,” did he declare. , referring to vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech. “So we have the tools to control that and defeat it. We just need to use those tools.”

Gottlieb said the risk of further outbreaks is greatest in areas of the country with low vaccination rates.

“I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination, especially in parts of the South, where you have towns where vaccination rates are low, there is a risk that you could see epidemics with this. new variant, ”he said.

