No lights, no cameras: UK TV producers face equipment shortage | television





High-end film and TV producers in the UK are facing a shortage of cameras and other key equipment as the industry struggles to keep up with unprecedented demand for new shows due to the drama twirling due to closures.

The public’s desire to watch new content and the delayed filming backlog caused by the pandemic has resulted in a chronic shortage of trained crew members and necessary kits, allowing global giants such as Amazon and Netflix to bid independently. rival.

There’s a huge shortage of gear, said Guy Heeley, creator of Stephen Daldrys’ BBC film Together. At one time we tried to bring an electrical package from Eastern Europe, as there were no lamps or generators in or near London.

The film and television industry, which is already booming in the UK, has been revitalized last year by a government-backed insurance scheme to cover the financial impact of production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the set of the Mission Impossible movie last week. , are being filmed all over the country.

This endorsement has made the UK a relative haven for companies looking to film material at a time when global streaming companies want to benefit from the UK’s generous tax credits.

Kaye Elliott, director of high-end TV at ScreenSkills, an industry training company, said: Now that the production that is finally expected to happen is the perfect storm, demand is skyrocketing and the UK is a fantastic place for content creation. group.

The UK film industry is heavily dependent on freelance workers who were hit hard when Covid halted all production in March. We’ve seen income plummet as many in the industry find they don’t have access to the government’s lagging schemes or self-employment support schemes.

But Heeley said the industry has already rebounded. This, coupled with continued investment in high-end drama series by deep pocket streaming services like Netflix and Amazon, has made it difficult for small filmmakers to find staff to fill any role.

Salary goes up. Workers market. If you find someone who can start a project tomorrow, you can price it because you have multiple options.

Despite billions of pounds being invested in building new film studios across the UK, finding a filming location is also a challenge, says Rory Aitken, founder partner at Production Company 42.

Busier than before the pandemic, he said, now it’s twice as busy. The biggest problem for most productions is the absolutely premium studio space.

Aitken said the film had to delay filming because it couldn’t get the crew, studio space and the necessary equipment. This would have been unimaginable just 10 years ago.

Equipment used for high-end film and TV shoots, such as expensive cameras, is usually rented out by production teams, but some staff said they lacked key supplies.

Jannine van Wyk of ARRI’s movie equipment rental business said there was an unprecedented demand for resources in the UK film industry and that manufacturers were struggling to keep up.

He said the lack of kits and studio space forced the company to invest in new technology during the pandemic. One of these innovations saw the creation of a virtual studio where multiple scenes could be shot using LED screens behind, above and in front of the camera. And using computer gaming software it was previously used to create places where creations just flew. production.

But while it’s easy to imagine the problem of a shortage of staff to work on sets, voices across the industry have also raised concerns about a shortage of accountants to keep an eye on production budgets and manage wages. The problem got so serious that Netflix had to set up its own accounting training plan to supply behind-the-scenes staff for UK productions.

Elliott said that making a TV show like The Crown look truly beautiful on screen would require a much larger multimillion-pound budget and many would have to keep track of their spending. She begged people working in the financial sector to quit their jobs and retrain in the film industry. All salaries and payments to places must be classified. Interesting but full. Come on, accountant!

