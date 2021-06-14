Ransomware hackers are now a bigger cyber threat to the UK than a hostile country





Criminal hackers carrying out ransomware attacks now pose a greater risk to UK national security than online espionage from hostile countries, the UK cyber defense chief will warn Monday.

Lindy Cameron, chief executive of the National Cyber ​​Security Center, a branch of GCHQ, said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London that the British are neglecting the threat of ransomware hackers. will criticize you for doing so.

While she would describe state-sponsored cyber activities such as online espionage and intellectual property theft as “a vicious strategic threat to the UK’s national interest,” Cameron said the “cumulative effect” of the UK’s failure to manage cyber risk “is far more worrisome.” It’s possible.”

Cameron would add that for the “majority” of UK citizens and businesses, including critical national infrastructure and government service providers, “the main threat is cybercriminals, not state actors.”

Her warning comes after a ransomware attack spreads around the world and usually paralyzes the target’s computer network and data until a payment is made.

Lindy Cameron, Director of the National Cybersecurity Center: The main threat is cybercriminals, not national actors. © Handout

According to data from SonicWall, the number of accidents increased by more than 60% in 2020 to 350 million. Recent victims include attacks by healthcare services in Ireland, Colonial Pipeline in the US and JBS, a Brazilian meat processing company, focused on risks to critical infrastructure and supply chains.

The White House believes that both the Colonial Pipeline and JBS attacks were carried out by criminals based in Russia, and US President Joe Biden is expected to raise the issue this week at a meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Biden said Putin was “open” to Russia’s offer to hand over cybercriminals to the United States if Russia did the same for Moscow.

Leaders of the G7 countries met in Cornwall this weekend to express their resolve to crack down on hacker crime. At the summit, they promised to “urgently address” the “growing shared threat from criminal ransomware networks.”

The Communique also urged Russia to “identify, sabotage and keep accounts” of ransomware attackers and cybercriminals who “abuse virtual currency to launder ransom,” especially within its borders.

In her speech on Monday, the NCSC’s chief executive will say that cybercriminals do not exist in a vacuum and are “activated and facilitated by states that are immune and act.”

Cameron would add that while ransomware has historically been the preserve of high-end cybercriminal groups, the threat is evolving due to the “ransomware as a service” business model in which ransomware tools and targets are sold online.

