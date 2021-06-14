Biden and Trudeau discussed US-Canada border at G7, but no decision yet





President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England. (Kevin Lamarque / Pool via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters he spoke with President Joe Biden about lifting border restrictions between the two countries, but they did not make a major breakthrough, according to Reuters . The two leaders shared a brief parallel border discussion yesterday at the Group of Seven summit, a Canadian official told The Canadian Press.

In his closing press conference at the end of the summit, Trudeau said he and Biden spoke about coordinating measures at our borders as our two countries progress on mass vaccination.

We will continue to work closely together to move forward in the right way, but each of us will always put the interests and safety of our own citizens first, Trudeau said.

The Canadian Prime Minister has resisted calls to ease border restrictions until at least 75% of Canadians have at least their first shot.

Currently, 61% of all Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the government’s Immunization Dashboard. That’s a 10% jump in just under two weeks. At this rate, it is conceivable that Canada will reach the 75% threshold in early July.

In Canada, we have seen that vaccines, effective and safe, are the best way to overcome this crisis, Trudeau said. Protecting Canadians will always be my number one priority and with the millions of vaccines we received this summer, our country will be able to put this virus behind us.

Trudeau has come under intense pressure to reopen the world’s longest 5,525-mile border, closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. The closure has been extended month-to-month and current restrictions are expiring. in two weeks, June 21.

Earlier this month, there was speculation the border could reopen as early as June 22. Jim Diodati, the mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont., Told Politico that the Trudeau administration had signaled border restrictions could begin to ease later this month if the vaccine rollout stays on its current course.

Last week at a Canadian regional trade conference, Trudeau said his government was working on a phased approach to welcoming international visitors, starting with those who are fully vaccinated.

A gradual reopening was recommended by a report from a Canadian government advisory group, which also proposed that fully vaccinated travelers be exempted from the current 14-day quarantine period and that a three-day hotel quarantine for air passengers is also interrupted.

Trudeau and Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu have indicated that the government will propose some form of vaccine certification to allow vaccinated Canadians to travel abroad.

Many countries, like Canada, continue to say now is not the time to travel except for essential purposes, Trudeau said. However, we know very well that once people are fully vaccinated, once the restrictions start to ease in our country, we will have people who will want to travel around the world and that is certainly something that we were looking to ensure that all documents, whatever processes Canada puts in place, they are able to align with our friends, allies and even our partners around the world.

The best approach will be one that respects people’s privacy, demonstrates an ability to travel around the world in different systems, and is reliable and easy, and ensures that it treats everyone fairly, Trudeau said.

