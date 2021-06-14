Huaweis UK revenues and profits decline after 5G ban





The upcoming financial impact of the UK government’s ban on the use of Huawei equipment on 5G networks was revealed after the Chinese company revealed a decline in sales and profits for its UK division.

The British telecommunications company was told last summer that from January 2021, Chinese companies will be banned from buying 5G equipment, and by 2027 they will have to remove any equipment they have already installed.

This gave companies, including Vodafone and BT, an opportunity to stock up on replacement equipment last year, and contract supply deals with Ericsson, Nokia or smaller players to prepare for the post-Huawei market from 2021, making it the world’s largest telecom equipment company. is.

UK operating unit Huawei Technologies said its sales in 2020 were down 27% to £913 million, while operating profit before interest and taxes was down to £36.4 million in the quarter. Profit figures represent a £26 million reduction in costs over the period due to reduced staff and travel expenses.

It paid a dividend of £90m to the parent company from £55m in 2019.

The UK business is a relatively small part of the broader Huawei business, with sales growing to $137 billion (£97 billion) in 2020 and operating profit declining to $11 billion (£7.8 billion) per year.

Still, the UK business has become a symbol of Huawei’s hardships last year after the UK government performed a surprising U-turn that initially decided to use limited use of Huawei’s 5G equipment.

The UK has long been a gateway to the world of Chinese companies, and Huawei has even funded test centers run by the UK’s security services to convince governments and industry that their equipment is safe.

Former BP chief executive Lord John Browne took over as chairman of Huawei Technologies last year. Former BT chief executive Sir Mike Rake followed in March of this year.

“Political decisions will not only have a tangible impact on our UK business, the employees we employ and our customers, but will also delay the launch of 5G and drive the UK to the pace of digital speed,” Huawei said.

U.S. authorities have led prosecutions against Huawei, putting pressure on countries around the world to stop supplying equipment for critical networks. The move to stop U.S. companies from supplying Huawei meant that the software was not available for consumer products such as Android-based smartphones, and they struggled to procure chips.

The UK government ban is likely to become apparent in 2021 accounts as the blockade of 5G equipment begins. The Chinese company still operates in countries that supply broadband equipment and has significant research resources in the country. Despite a government ban, there are plans to build a new photonics facility outside of Cambridge.

