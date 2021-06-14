Top of Bennett’s to-do list coordinates with the United States





One of the most important issues the new Bennett government will face is how to manage political, military, and intelligence coordination with the Biden administration, which will affect how it deals with nearly all other foreign policy challenges, national security and economic policy. At the center of the current dialogue is the relaunched nuclear deal with Iran, which will soon be concluded.

Israel’s defense establishment, including the military and intelligence agencies, views Iran as the country’s main enemy and the most difficult challenge of all.

Benjamin Netanyahu felt that the initial nuclear deal, negotiated in 2015 and known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, did not give Israel enough security against the possibility of Iran trying to develop a nuclear bomb. He also objected that the agreement did not cover any other crucial subject such as Iranian support for militias in neighboring countries.

This view was generally shared by the entire political spectrum in Israel and was supported by most of the country’s defense establishment. This is apparently also the position of the new government.

Renewing the nuclear deal is a mistake, Naftali Bennett said in his opening address to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, before Sunday’s vote made him prime minister. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and will retain complete freedom of action, he added, using terms similar to those repeatedly used by Mr. Netanyahu and members of his government. .

The campaign of sabotage and assassination against the Iranian nuclear project led by the Mossad, the Israeli spy service, continued even after the election of President Biden and the start of negotiations to join the agreement. And new Mossad director David Barnea has hinted that those tactics may still be on the table.

The likely deal with the superpowers only reinforces the sense of isolation we find ourselves in on this issue, he said in a speech he delivered when he took office on June 1.

Mr Barnea said if Iran continued with its nuclear program, it would come up against the full force of the Mossad. Referring to Iran’s nuclear efforts, he hinted at Israel’s possible responses, saying the Mossad was well aware of the different components of the program, of the officials active within it, as well as those who give them the operating orders.

Yet Mr Bennet is considering trying to influence some terms of the new deal, an effort Mr Netanyahu has refused to consider. If that happens and some of Israel’s demands are met, Israel’s opposition to the deal may wane.

Mr. Bennet and his main partner, Yair Lapid, have agreed that Israel will try to minimize public disagreements with the United States and not take the adversarial stance it took under the Obama administration, according to a report. person familiar with the negotiations leading to the formation of the new coalition. To do this, Bennet plans to replace Gilad Ardan, the current ambassador to Washington and longtime political ally of Netanyahu, with a confidant of his own.

