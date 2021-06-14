Ransomware, biggest online threat to UK people, spy chief warns | cyber crime





Ransomware poses the biggest threat to online security for most people and businesses in the UK, warns the head of the GCHQ cybersecurity department.

Lindy Cameron, chief executive of the National Center for Cybersecurity, will speak in her speech that the phenomenon of hackers encrypting data and demanding payment to restore it is growing and becoming more specialized.

In an interview with the Rusi think tank on Monday, Cameron would say that while online spying from Russia, China and other hostile countries remains a nefarious strategic threat, it is the most pressing ransomware crisis.

The main threat to the vast majority of UK citizens and businesses, and indeed the vast majority of major national infrastructure and government service providers, is not state actors, but cybercriminals, says Cameron.

Ransomware incidents have skyrocketed worldwide over the past two years. It has risen as criminal syndicates operating in Russia and other former Soviet countries have turned their attention to their activities and made tens of millions of dollars by extorting money from businesses.

In May, the US oil network, the Colonial Pipeline, was shut down after a hacker obtained access via a hacked password, leaving business for several days. Gasoline prices rose briefly as consumers panic buying.

The company paid hackers $4.4 million. A group called the Dark Side believes they are operating in Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe and has regained access to the system. Many have since been recovered by US authorities.

Cameron said the ransomware market has become more and more specialized as criminal hackers make money from big companies that can’t afford to lose data or suffer downtime.

Gangs often scout targets and tailor their needs to the size of their clients. Here is an example of a small company that targets hairdressers and demands a payment of 1,500. However, most targets are large enterprises that are incapacitated by the attack.

UK-based foreign exchange service provider Travelex paid $2.3 million last year to regain control after hackers shut down the network. After that, the company went into the administration, lost 1,300 jobs and had to undergo restructuring.

At the G7 summit in Cornwall on Sunday, leaders from industrialized countries agreed to take steps to address the problem. The summit’s final statement urged Russia to account for those carrying out ransomware attacks within its borders, saying the G7 countries will work together to urgently address the escalating shared threat.

NATO is also expected to agree to a new cybersecurity defense policy with UK backing at its annual meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Russia refuses to hide cybercriminals, and has said in the past that hackers are everywhere. However, Western experts say most hacker gangs are based in the country and can operate on condition that they focus on foreign targets.

In an excerpt from a pre-announced speech, Cameron did not name Russia. But she said criminal hackers don’t exist in vain. They are often activated and promoted by states acting innocence.

She argued that the UK must coordinate its government-wide response, strengthen its cyber resilience, engage in international and diplomatic efforts, and seek the strongest criminal justice outcomes for those we have arrested.

Cameron has also urged insurance companies to stop paying current legal ransom payments because hackers have few members of a banned terrorist group, and anonymous cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, often sought after by cybercriminals, facilitate suspicious transactions. said not to do it.

Ahead of the NATO summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added: NATO owes a debt to the billions of people we keep safe every day to continually adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and new threats.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos